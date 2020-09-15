Cântăreața Pink, declarație NEAȘTEPTATĂ: Căsnicia e îngrozitoare...

Cântăreața Pink a postat pe contul de Instagram o imagine cu ea și Carey, însoţită de o neașteptată confesiune.
Pink a scris că ea și Carey sunt „de multă vreme în povestea asta, iar idealismul nostru încăpăţânat a fost cel care ne-a ţinut împreună”, dând impresia că urmează să anunțe... o ruptură definitivă.
„Căsnicia e îngrozitoare, minunată, e linişte şi furie în acelaşi timp. E plictisitoare, terifiantă şi îţi toacă nervii. Căsnicia înseamnă să iubeşti creatura de lângă tine în timp ce încerci să te iubeşti şi pe tine însăţi. Oamenii se amuză pe seama noastră fiindcă noi ori râdem cu gura până la urechi ori suntem la cuţite”, a continuat Pink.
Apoi, Pink a adus în discuție terapia de cuplu.
„Își dau ochii peste cap când vorbim despre terapia de cuplu. Dar să vă spun ceva: dă rezultate. Şi merită toate eforturile din lume. Terapia nu este pentru oamenii slabi sau pentru hipioţi. Este o lecţie despre cum să ai răbdare şi să stai să-l asculţi pe celălalt. Despre cum să te iubeşti pe tine însăţi pentru ca şi celălalt să te poată iubi. Te iubesc, Carey. Sunt recunoscătoare că am ajuns să facem din nou această poză împreună”, a mai scris Pink.
Pink și Carey Hart au fost despărțiți în 2003 și în 2008, atunci când au ajuns și cu actele la notar, pentru divorț.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together. Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck