Kate Middleton, apariție inedită. Tribut în memoria victimelor Holocaustului

Kate Middleton a adus un tribut în memoria victimelor Holocaustului.

După o lună zbuciumată pentru Familia Regală britanică, Ducesa de Cambridge, a realizat câteva portrete, ca un tribut plin de importanță adus pentru comunitatea evreiască din Marea Britanie, care marchează 75 de ani de la sfârșitul Holocaustului, citează The Telegraph.

Portretul a doi supraviețuitori ai Holocaustului

 

Portretele au fost realizate chiar de Kate Middleton, ea având dintotdeauna o pasiune pentru fotografie. Kate i-a invitat la Palatul Kensington pe Steven Frank, în vârstă de 84 de ani și pe Yvonne Bernstein, în vârstă de 82 de ani, doi supraviețuitori ai Holocaustului, iar portretele lor vor fi incluse într-o expoziție care va apărea anul acesta.

Ce spune Kate Middleton

 

„În ciuda dramei de neimaginat pe care au trăit-o, Yvonne Bernstein și Steven Frank sunt două dintre cele mai curajoase persoane pe care am avut privilegiul să le cunosc. Am vrut să realizez portretele într-un mod personal și să celebrez familia și viața pe care ei și-au construit-o. Ei și-au adus și obiecte cu o semnificație personală care apar în fotografii", a declarat Kate Middleton, citează elle.ro.

„Și-au amintit cu tristețe, dar și cu recunoștință experiențele trăite, deoarece au fost norocoși că au putut trece peste. Poveștile lor vor rămâne cu mine mereu. Sunt extrem de norocoasă că am putut să cunosc doi dintre supraviețuitori. Este important ca amintirile lor să fie auzite de următoarele generații, iar ceea ce au trăit ei să nu fie uitat. A fost o adevărată onoare să fac parte din acest proiect și sper ca amintirile lui Yvonne și Steven să fie păstrate vii", a completat ea. 

„Sper ca oamenii care văd aceste imagini să nu fie atenți doar la frumusețea fotografiei, ci să se gândească și la oamenii din spatele lor și la familiile pe care le-au pierdut în urma Holocaustului", a mai declarat ducesa. 

William și Kate, împreună la evenimentul dedicat Zilei Internaționale de Comemorare a Victimelor Holocaustului

 

Astăzi, Kate Middleton și Prințul William au participat la o ceremonie la Westminster Abbey cu prilejul Zilei Internaționale de Comemorare a Victimelor Holocaustului.

Se împlinesc 75 de ani de la eliberarea lagărului de concentrare din Auschwitz-Birkenau, iar cu această ocazie, Ducesa de Cambridge a împărtășit imagini cu adevărat emoționante cu doi dintre supraviețuitorii Holocaustului, alături de nepoții lor.

 

 
 
 
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today attended the UK #HolocaustMemorialDay Commemorative Ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster. Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and honours victims and survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Throughout the Holocaust, many people risked their lives to help others. During the ceremony, The Duke read an extract from a letter written about his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, which described how she helped hide her Jewish friends, the Cohens, in her home. During the service, 75 candles of remembrance were lit to represent the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. After the ceremony, The Duke and Duchess spoke to Holocaust survivors, and survivors of genocides which have happened since.

