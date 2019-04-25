Ambasadoarea Olandei în România, ultim mesaj într-un moment-cheie. Pleacă în Grecia. Bogdan Chirieac: Discurs emoționant

”Ambasadoarea Regatului Olandei, Excelenţa Sa Stella Ronner Grubacic, a avut din nou, joi după amiază, la Bucureşti, un discurs emoţionant cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale a ţării sale. Doamna ambasador Ronner Grubacic s-a evidenţiat în corpul diplomatic de la Bucureşti atât prin poziţiile ferme privind necesitatea construirii unui stat de drept în România, dar şi printr-o excelentă cunoaştere a realităţilor româneşti. Promovând neobosit interesele Olandei în acelaşi timp cu valorile europene, Doamna Ambasador a găsit, din nou, cel mai bun ton pentru a se adresa unui auditoriu interesat şi divers venit în grădinile Athénée Palace Hilton din Bucureşti să se bucure de Ziua Olandei.” este mesajul analistului politic Bogdan Chirieac.
Mai jos, vă prezentăm integral discursul excepţional al Doamnei Ambasador. Pentru conformitate, ataşăm şi versiunea în limba engleză în care, de altfel, discursul a fost rostit.
Iată mai jos discursul:
Vicepremierului, Excelențelor voastre, doamnelor și domnilor, bună seara!
În primul rând, o primire călduroasă la recepția noastră de Ziua Națională, care marchează ziua de naștere a regelui Willem-Alexander al Olandei. Pentru cetățenii olandezi, prezenți în această seară aici, vreau să știți că i-am trimis Regelui o telegramă cu urări pentru ziua de naștere, în numele tuturor. Ar trebui să mai știți, de asemenea, că pentru a-și celebra ziua sa de naștere din 27 aprilie, Regele, însoțit de Regina Máxima și cele trei prințese, Amalia, Alexia și Ariane, va vizita anul aceșta orașul olandez Amersfoort.
Amersfoort este orașul unde au am mers la liceu. Școala și-a luat numele de la Johan van Oldenbarnevelt, un om de stat care a devenit faimos în special pentru rolul său în Războiul de 80 de ani împotriva Spaniei. Acel război s-a încheiat în 1648, în secolul care a devenit cunoscut în Olanda ca Epoca de Aur, un secol de mare bogăție pentru Republica Olandeză, care, de asemenea, a condus la înflorirea științei și a artelor, așa cum poate fi observat din picturile mai multor maeștri olandezi faimoși din acele zile, precum Rembrandt van Rijn.
Rembrandt, marele maestru al Epocii de Aur, a murit în 1669, exact acum 350 de ani. Pentru a marca această moștenire incredibilă lăsată de Rembrandt, veți primi un mic suvernir la sfârșitul recepției. Moartea lui Rembrandt a fost urmată, la scurt timp, în 1672, de anul dezastrului, când Republica Olandeză a purtat lupte cu Franța și Anglia, dar și cu forțele episcopale de la granițele noastre de est. Cu toți în același timp.
Acum, de ce împărtășesc această parte de istorie cu voi? Pentru că arată că nimic nu poate fi luat ca atare, nici progresul, nici pacea. Cu toate acestea, după secole de războaie pe continentul european, cooperarea pe care am realizat-o în cadrul Uniunii Europene, cu foști adversari, ne-a adus nu doar pacea, dar și un uriaș progres economic imens și succes politic. Părea de neconceput când am mers la liceul din Amersfoort.
Doamnelor și domnilor, dacă aruncăm o privire pe harta Europei, vom vedea Olanda în colțul de stânga sus, în timp ce România e în colțul de dreapta jos. În timp ce noi suntem localizați în Nord-Est, cu Marea Nordului ca fiind principala amenințare, România se află într-un colț diferit al Europei, învecinat cu Marea Neagră și expunându-se la amenințări de natură diferită.
Rufus Miles spunea că ”unde te așezi, depinde de locul unde stai”. O frază interesantă pentru un diplomat. Reflectă, în câteva privințe, esența misiunii noastre. Venind din poziții geografice diferite, dar fiind în stare să trecem peste distanță și să stabilim o cooperare foarte strânsă.
Când mă uit în urmă la ultimii ani din România, văd cum relațiile noastre bilaterale s-au intensificat. Atât în zona politică, cât și în cea economică, precum și în multe alte moduri. Număr mare de vizite din ultimul an, incluzând-o pe cea a premierului olandez Mark Rutte și a ministrului de Externe, Stef Blok, stau dovadă. Mai mult, Forumul comun de Business de săptămâna trecută a oferit o oportunitate pentru a aprofunda relațiile noastre de afaceri, deja înfloritoare. Comerțul bilateral a înflorit în ultimii ani, cu aproximativ 10% pe an, datorită și Camerei de Comerț Olandeză-Română (NRCC) și altor reprezentanți ai comunității de afaceri olandeze. În domeniul securității, navele olandeze și române au participat împreună la un recent exercițiu NATO, Sea Shield, sub comanda olandeză, cu președintele Klaus Iohannis vizitând flota în timpul apelului la port din Constanța.
Evident, cooperarea noastră are loc, de asemenea, în cadrul UE. Acest lucru este din ce în ce mai important acum că UE se confruntă cu provocări uriașe, precum faptul că unul dintre partenerii noștri părăsește UE. Schimbă echilibrul din UE și înseamnă că toți trebuie să muncim din greu pentru a găsi un teritoriu comun cu toți ceilalți. De asemenea, pune o mare responsabilitate pe România, care deține președinție UE. Dar ceea ce am văzut în primele trei luni ne face să fim optimiști cu privire la succesul președinției rotative a României la Consiliul UE. Am profitat astăzi să salut vicepremierul pentru acest lucru. Vă rog să fiți siguri de sprijinul nostru continuu, și în Sibiu, când pe 9 mai, liderii UE, sub conducerea României, vor discuta despre agenda UE în următorii ani.
Doamnelor și domnilor,
Când am fost la liceu, puțin mă gândeam că voi intra în diplomație. Cu siguranță, nu am prevăzut că, într-o zi, vor fi ambasadorul Olandei în România și în Republica Moldova. Mandatul meu se sfârșește în această vară. Mă uit înapoi la cei patru ani care au fost, din punct de vedere profesional, interesanți și intenși. Vreau să vă mulțumesc tuturor pentru că ați explicat și ați discutat România cu mine. Într-o notă mai personală, vreau să vă mulțumesc multora dintre voi care sunteți aici în seara asta pentru că ne sunteți prieteni, părinții prietenilor fiului nostru, antrenori de sport, profesori, asistenți, frizeri, doctori, știți, desigur, că ne veți lipsi foarte mult.
Revenind la perioada liceului meu din Amersfoort: era o sală de gimnastică. Așa că am învățat Grecia antică. Șase ore pe săptămână. Profesorul se numea domnul Blok, la fel ca actualul meu ministru. Deci mergem spre o nouă aventură, de această dată în Grecia, leagănul civilizației europene. Din nou, în calitate de ambasador, slujind Regele Olandei, în onoarea căruia am ținut această recepție aici în această seară. Înaintea de a ridica paharul pentru un toast, este o onoare și o plăcere să dau cuvântul doamnei Ana Birchall, vicepremier responsabil cu parteneriatele strategice, care va citi un discurs transmis de doamna prim-ministru. Așa că să ținem acest toast pentru voi, cei de aici din România, și pentru Regele Olandei, Willem-Alexander.
Discursul în engleză:
Deputy PM, Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, buna seara, goedenavond, good evening.
First of all, a very warm welcome at our national day reception, marking the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. For the Dutch people present here tonight, please be aware that I sent a telegram with birthday wishes to the King on behalf of all of you. You may know as well that, to celebrate his birthday on 27 April, the King, accompanied by Queen Máxima and the 3 princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, will visit the Dutch city of Amersfoort this year.
Actually, Amersfoort is where I went to high school. The school took its name from Johan van Oldenbarnevelt, a statesman who became famous mostly for his role in the 80-years war against Spain. That war ended in 1648, in the century that became known in the Netherlands as our Golden Age; a century of great wealth for the Dutch Republic, that also led to the blossoming of science and arts – as can be seen from the paintings of several famous Dutch Masters of those days, not least: Rembrandt van Rijn.
Rembrandt, the Grand master of the Golden Age, died in 1669, this year exactly 350 years ago. To mark the incredible legacy of Rembrandt, you will be given a little souvenir at the end of this reception. Rembrandt's death was followed very soon after, in 1672, by the year of Disaster, when the Dutch Republic fought wars with France and England, as well as with forces of bishoprics on our Eastern borders. All at the same time.
Now, why am I sharing this piece of history with you? Because it shows that nothing can be taken for granted, neither progress nor peace. Still, after centuries of wars on the European continent, the cooperation we have realized within the European Union, with former adversaries, has brought us not only peace but also huge economic progress and political success. To an extent that seemed unthinkable even, when I went to high school in Amersfoort.
Ladies and gentlemen, if one takes a look at the map of Europe, one would see the Netherlands in the upper left corner, while Romania is in the lower right corner. While we are located in the North East, with the North Sea as our main threat, Romania finds itself in a very different corner of Europe, bordering on the Black sea and exposed to threats of a quite different nature.
According to a phrase coined by an American official, Rufus Miles: "where you stand, depends on where you sit". An interesting phrase, for a diplomat. It reflects in some ways, the essence of our assignment. Coming from different geographical positions, but being able to bridge this distance and to establish very close cooperation.
When I look back at the past few years in Romania, I see how our bilateral relations have intensified. Both in the economic and in the political area, as well as in many other ways. The large number of visits in the past year, including Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Stef Blok, testify to this. Furthermore, the joint Business Forum of last week provided an opportunity to deepen our – already thriving – business relations. Bilateral trade has flourished in the past years, with about 10 pct each year, thanks also to the NRCC and other representatives of the Dutch business community. In the field of security, Dutch and Romanian vessels jointly participated in a recent NATO exercise, Sea Shield, under Dutch command, with president Iohannis visiting the fleet during their port call in Constanta.
Obviously, our cooperation also takes shape within the EU. This is increasingly important now that the EU is faced with huge challenges, such as one of our partners leaving the EU. It changes the balance in the EU and it means that all of us need to work harder to find common ground with all the others. It also places a great responsibility on Romania, currently holding the Presidency of the EU. But what we have seen in the first few months makes us optimistic about the successful conclusion of Romania's EU presidency. I take the opportunity today, to salute the Deputy PM with this. Please be assured of our continued support, also in Sibiu, when on 9 May EU leaders under Romania's guidance will discuss the EU's agenda for the next few years.
Ladies and gentlemen,
Little did I know, when I went to high school, that I would enter diplomacy. And I certainly did not foresee that, one day, I would be the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Romania and the Republic of Moldova. My mandate is coming to an end this summer. I look back at 4 years that were professionally interesting, enriching, and at times intense. I want to thank all of you here, for having explained and discussed Romania with me. On a more personal note I want to thank many of you who are here tonight for simply being our friends; parents of our son's friends, sports coaches, teachers and assistants, hair dressers, doctors, you know, of course, that we will miss you very much.
And, coming back to my high school in Amersfoort: it was a gymnasium. So I learned ancient Greek. 6 hours per week. And the teacher was actually called Mr. Blok (just like my current Minister)! So off we go to a new adventure, this time in Greece, the cradle of European civilization. Again as Ambassador, serving the King of the Netherlands, in whose honor we have this reception here tonight. But before I raise my glass for a toast, it is an honor and a pleasure to give the floor to Ms. Ana Birchall, the deputy PM responsible for Strategic Partnerships, who will deliver a speech on behalf of Madam Prime Minister.
So please let me bring this toast to you, to all of you here in Romania, and to the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander.