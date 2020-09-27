Subcategorii în Lifestyle

Incredibil! A BĂTUT-O pe Jennifer Aniston: "Lumea e în CRIZĂ"

Jennifer Aniston a fost bătută în mediul online. 

Sir David Attenborough, redactor științific și cercetător naturalist britanic, a doborât recordul deținut de actrița Jennifer Aniston pentru cel mai rapid cont de Instagram care a ajuns la un milion de urmăritori, potrivit BBC.

Acesta și-a făcut cont pe platforma Instagram la vârsta de 94 de ani, iar în 4 ore și 44 de minute a ajuns la un milion de urmăritori, depășind-o astfel pe actrița Jennifer Aniston, care a trecut același prag în 5 ore și 16 minute. Recordul a fost înregistrat deja de Guinness World Records.

„Fac acest pas și explorez acest nou mijloc de comunicare pentru că, după cum bine știm toți, lumea e în criză. Continentele ard. Ghețarii se topesc. Barierele de corali mor. Peștii dispar din oceanele noastre. Și lista poate continua. Salvarea planetei este acum o provocare ce ține de comunicare”, a fost mesajul lui Sir David din primul videoclip postat. 

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

O postare distribuită de A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) pe

