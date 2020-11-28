Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Giorgiana Croitoru | 28 noi 2020 / 18:45

BREAKING NEWS  Scene de GROAZĂ la Paris. ATAC cu artificii. Om rănit, TÂRÂT zeci de metri - VIDEO HALUCINANTE

Foto: Captură Twitter
Foto: Captură Twitter

Parisul se confruntă cu proteste de amploare. Imagini cu un puternic ompact emoțional. 

Mii de oameni au ieșit în stradă în Franța pentru a protesta față de o nouă lege a securității. Nemulțumirile francezilor au fost amplificate și de apariția în spațiul public a unui video în care un bărbat de culoare, de profesie producător muzical, este bătut și agresat verbal de poliție la Paris.

Citește și: VIDEO: Proteste violente în Franța. Manifestanții, împotriva proiectului privind "securitatea globală"

 

 

Franţa
INTERNAȚIONAL
legea securitatii franta
paris
prostest paris

