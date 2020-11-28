Scene de GROAZĂ la Paris. ATAC cu artificii. Om rănit, TÂRÂT zeci de metri - VIDEO HALUCINANTE

Mii de oameni au ieșit în stradă în Franța pentru a protesta față de o nouă lege a securității. Nemulțumirile francezilor au fost amplificate și de apariția în spațiul public a unui video în care un bărbat de culoare, de profesie producător muzical, este bătut și agresat verbal de poliție la Paris.
Chaos in #Paris as thousands take to the streets today in protest against a new "security law" which makes it illegal to film police.pic.twitter.com/6yE54xCDtH— Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) November 28, 2020
Mass violence in Paris today as rioters hurled Molotov cocktails at police. Thousands have taken to the streets to oppose a new security law that criminalized the publication of photos of law enforcement officers. Video by @ybouziar: pic.twitter.com/2DGuiIDvvD— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2020
Antifa black bloc in Paris take advantage of the anti-security law protest to smash up businesses. Video by @ybouziar: pic.twitter.com/sdWX946Ysx— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2020
BREAKING - Very violent clashes in #Paris near the #Bastille as thousands protest the new security law which prohibits to film police officers.pic.twitter.com/1rSEvK60F0— Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) November 28, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: Paris turned into a war zone. Streets are destroyed and cars are in fire. Police are getting beat up by protesters. The rally against the bill "On global security" began peacefully, but an hour and a half after its start, it started turning violent pic.twitter.com/zW3RSw6cVr— ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) November 28, 2020