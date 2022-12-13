Jenna Ortega, nominalizată la Globurile de Aur pentru rolul principal din Wednesday, serialul filmat în România. Will Smith, ignorat după palma de la Gala Oscar

Jenna Ortega, nominalizată la Globurile de Aur pentru rolul principal din Wednesday, serialul filmat în România. Will Smith, ignorat după palma de la Gala Oscar
Jenna Ortega, nominalizată la Globurile de Aur pentru rolul principal din Wednesday, serialul filmat în România. Will Smith, ignorat după palma de la Gala Oscar/ Sursa foto: Facebook Netflix

Au fost anunțate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2023. The Banshees of Inisherin conduce topul celor mai multe nominalizări (8) pentru Premiile Globurilor de Aur de anul viitor.

 

 

Au fost câteva nume uriașe respinse din categorii, inclusiv Will Smith, Tom Hanks, vedetele lui Jordan Peele din Nope, precum și distribuția din Amsterdam.

„Emancipation”, primul proiect al lui Will Smith după drama cu palma de la Oscar, a fost lansat pe Apple TV+ săptămâna trecută, după ce a avut o anterioară premieră în cinematografe. Câștigătorul premiului Oscar pentru „Cel mai bun actor într-un lungmetraj” joacă rolul unui sclav care a reușit să evadeze spre libertate.

Deși filmul a fost primit cu căldură de critici până acum, el a lipsit de pe lista nominalizărilor pentru „Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă”, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Jeremy Pope și Hugh Jackman luptându-se pentru trofeu.

De asemenea, „Emancipation” nu a reușit să ajungă în nicio altă categorie de la Globurile de Aur.

Jenna Ortega a fost nominalizată la categoria „Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy”, pentru rolul din producția Wednesday, filmată în România.

Topul celor mai multe filme nominalizate:

The Banshees of Inisherin - 8

Everything Everywhere All at Once - 6

Babylon - 5

The Fabelmans - 5

Elvis - 3

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - 3

Tár - 3

Topul celor mai multe seriale nominalizate: 

Abbott Elementary - 5

The Crown - 4

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - 4

Only Murders in the Building - 4

Pam & Tommy - 4

The White Lotus - 4

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Film”:

Best Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

 

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

 

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Tár - Todd Field 

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert 

The Banshees of Inisherin  — Martin McDonagh 

Women Talking- Sarah Polley 

The Fabelmans- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon 

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu 

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once 

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva - Babylon 

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise 

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin 

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu 

 

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin 

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin 

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

 

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin 

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

 

Best Original Score

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat 

Women Talking - Hildur Guðnadóttir 

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz 

The Fabelmans - John Williams  

 

Best Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

 

Best Original Song

Where the Crawdads Sing: Carolina - Taylor Swift 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Ciao Papa - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro 

Top Gun: Maverick: Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga, BloodPop 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler 

RRR: Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj 

 

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

 

Nominalizările complete la categoria „Television”:

 

Best Television Series - Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

 

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

 

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man 

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

 

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon 

Laura Linney - Ozark 

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

 

Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary 

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant 

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building 

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday 

Jean Smart - Hacks 

 

Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover -Atlanta 

Bill Hader - Barry 

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building 

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building 

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear 

 

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow - The Old Man 

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown 

John Turturro - Severance 

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary 

Henry Winkler - Barry

 

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown 

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks 

Julia Garner - Ozark 

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary 

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary 

 

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

 

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton - Black Bird 

Colin Firth - The Staircase 

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven 

Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy 

 

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy 

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna 

Lily James - Pam & Tommy 

Julia Roberts - Gaslit 

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout 

 

Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus 

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble 

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven 

Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus 

 

Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus 

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient 

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird 

Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy 

