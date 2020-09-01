Subcategorii în Lifestyle

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Lifestyle      Vedete Neagoe Narcis-Florentin | 01 sep 2020 / 16:21

Ed Sheeran, proaspăt TĂTIC. Numele copilului i-a uimit pe toți!

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram

Cântărețul britanic Ed Sheeran și soția sa, Cherry Seaborn, au anunțat nașterea primului lor copil.

Conform BBC, fiica celor doi a primit un nume unic: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Cântărețul a transmis că el și soția sunt „în al nouălea cer” după nașterea copilului lor, de săptămâna trecută.

„Ello! Un mesaj scurt de la mine fiindcă am știri personale pe care vreau să vi le dezvăluie”, a scris Sheeran, pe Instagram, prima oară din decembrie 2019. „Săptămâna trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe de medici extraordinară, Cherry a născut-o pe fiica noastră frumoasă și sănătoasă – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran”.

Tagurile articolului:

Cherry Seaborn
ed sheeran
INTERNAȚIONAL
lyra antarctica
showbiz
vedete

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Chirieac: SCANDAL MASIV la vot?/ Dâncu: O să ne URASCĂ pe toți politicienii

  01 sep, 14:01

Sectie de votare EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

SURPRIZĂ la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani. Cine s-a alăturat emisiunii....
  31 aug, 09:14
Teo Trandafir, mesaj FERM pentru Andreea Marin. "NU te-am înțeles...
  31 aug, 11:09
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Nu se așteaptă, însă se va...
  31 aug, 23:37

Te-ar putea interesa

Schimbare pentru o ZODIE în a doua parte a lunii septembrie. I se...
  01 sep, 16:04
Cum păstrezi CORECT brânza, fără să se usuce. Trucul simplu și util
  01 sep, 14:47
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Nu se așteaptă, însă se va...
  31 aug, 23:37
Ți-e poftă de salată de vinete? Un truc îți va ușura foarte mult...
  31 aug, 20:12
”Surpriză” uriașă în viața unei ZODII! Nimeni nu se aștepta la ce...
  31 aug, 15:59
Cum te antrenezi corect dacă vrei să slăbești. Cori Grămescu,...
  31 aug, 13:07
DCBusiness.ro
Pensionari, venituri. La cât a ajuns indemnizația socială
  01 sep, 16:02
DCBusiness.ro
Noul BOMBARDIER al SUA. Este un COȘMAR, strigă rușii
  01 sep, 16:02
DCBusiness.ro
Când se distribuie pensiile majorate. Calendarul anunțat de CNNP
  01 sep, 16:02
Ten superb cu masca de cafea. Ai nevoie de câteva ingrediente
  30 aug, 21:46
DCMedical.ro
Vitamina C, efectul incredibil la persoanele peste 50 de ani
  01 sep, 11:03
DCMedical.ro
Dieta care reduce riscul de Alzheimer
  01 sep, 11:03
Scapă de furnicile care apar în bucătărie. Truc ieftin
  30 aug, 20:51
De ce torc piscile. Nu, întotdeauna, de fericire. Fii atent la...
  28 aug, 22:24
EVZ.ro
Aceasta e mâncarea care ne îmbătrânește! Acum s-a stabilit științific
  01 sep, 16:18
EVZ.ro
Vulpiţa a comis-o grav! Val de furie fără precedent. Are zilele...
  01 sep, 16:18
Capital.ro
Klaus Iohannis a semnat astăzi decretele. Tocmai le-a scos la pensie
  01 sep, 16:20
Capital.ro
Denise Rifai dă lovitura. Va fi un adevarat regal mediatic. Se...
  01 sep, 16:20
DefenseRomania.ro
NATO: Un avion rusesc Su-27 a încălcat spaţiul aerian al NATO (Foto)
  01 sep, 15:20
DefenseRomania.ro
Forțele Armate Ucrainene au primit 30 de vehicule de luptă pentru...
  01 sep, 15:20
StiriDiaspora.ro
Marian Ceaușescu, DIALOGUL ZILEI cu Teodorovici: „Orlaaandoo, ești...
  01 sep, 09:15
StiriDiaspora.ro
Elveția face referendum pentru interzicerea ROMÂNILOR
  01 sep, 09:15
DefenseRomania.ro
Trei războaie, care ar putea să înceapă în perioada următoare,...
  01 sep, 15:20
DefenseRomania.ro
Ministerul rus al Apărării a comandat încă 50 de tancuri T-80BVM,...
  01 sep, 15:20
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirus. Canadienii au găsit FRUCTUL ce poate face MINUNI
  01 sep, 16:02
DCMedical.ro
Deficiența de calciu, simptome. De cât ai nevoie zilnic
  01 sep, 11:03
DCMedical.ro
Vaccinul vital pentru bolnavii cu insuficiență cardiacă
  01 sep, 11:03
TRUC UTIL. Cum DEZGHEȚI carnea RAPID. Nu ți-ar fi trecut prin minte...
  28 aug, 18:31
Anunțul zilei despre emisiunile lui Răzvan Simion, Dani Oțil și...
  28 aug, 12:27
Taierea Capului Sfantului Ioan Botezatorul. Ce NU ai voie sa faci...
  28 aug, 11:25
Dacă se taie maioneza, nu trebuie aruncată. Trucul care te salvează...
  28 aug, 09:07
Schimbări pentru mai multe ZODII! Totul se întâmplă RAPID și nimic...
  28 aug, 08:07
Cum scapi rapid de părul de pisică. BICARBONATUL și OȚETUL fac minuni
  27 aug, 22:28
De ce miaună pisicile. Semnul că ceva nu este în regulă. Fii foarte...
  27 aug, 17:00
Cum se păstrează CORECT brânza. Locul potrivit din FRIGIDER. Ai...
  27 aug, 16:44
De ce să pui BANANELE și ROȘIILE în aceeași pungă. TRUCUL este genial!
  27 aug, 16:30
Cu ce poți înlocui zahărul în cafea. Cei mai buni îndulcitori naturali
  26 aug, 22:46
Ce se întâmplă dacă presari bicarbonat pe aragaz. Ce urmează după....
  26 aug, 22:09
GALERIE FOTO | Cele mai tentante prăjituri. Imagini cu "impact...
  26 aug, 20:51
De ce latră câinii. Te-ai fi gândit la asta? Animalul tău îți poate...
  26 aug, 20:09
De ce să înțepi oul cu o piuneză înainte de a-l pune la fiert. Este...
  26 aug, 16:47
"Inima Europei”, scoasă la  vânzare
  26 aug, 11:19
Trucuri care te vor ajuta să obții mămăliga perfectă și să te...
  26 aug, 09:47
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Se va întâmpla ceva, însă...
  26 aug, 08:25
Cum SCAPI de MUȘTE. Cele mai eficiente TRUCURI. Nu vei mai cheltui...
  25 aug, 20:14
De ce să pui ceasul pe o farfurie cu monede. Pe-asta chiar că nu o...
  25 aug, 17:03
Truc pentru clătite perfecte! E atât de simplu, încât te va...
  25 aug, 12:06
Ajutor puternic pentru o ZODIE înainte de septembrie. Persoana care...
  25 aug, 08:20
Cum prepari un ou ochi perfect. Trebuie să ții cont de o regulă de aur
  24 aug, 14:23
Dezastru pentru o ZODIE. Se întâmplă săptămâna aceasta și îi ia în...
  24 aug, 08:27
SECRETELE limonadei perfecte. Atenție la ingredientul minune
  24 aug, 08:18
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui bicarbonat amestecat cu sare în cuptor....
  23 aug, 21:22
Cel mai important mesaj pe care îl va primi o ZODIE! Astrolog:...
  23 aug, 12:34
Cum îţi dai seama rapid dacă cineva nu e atât de deştept pe cât se...
  23 aug, 08:31
Deea Maxer: Pentru "perfectele" alea care comentează kilogramele...
  22 aug, 23:42
Lidia Fecioru: Când ai auzit fraza asta, îți faci bagajele!
  22 aug, 22:28
Două trucuri pentru un orez pufos, fiert perfect și care nu se...
  22 aug, 21:47
AȘA vei obține cea mai fragedă friptură. GENIAL!
  22 aug, 19:20
Horoscop RUNE înainte de toamnă. O zodie CÂȘTIGĂ și toți vor vrea...
  22 aug, 20:17
Gând rău pentru o ZODIE. Va afla un lucru ce îi poate schimba...
  22 aug, 16:20
De ce să pui oțet și zahăr în borcanul cu muștar. Nu te-ai fi...
  22 aug, 09:23
TRUC simplu pentru a vedea dacă masca ta te apără cu adevărat / VIDEO
  21 aug, 22:24
Noroc la bani toată viața. E incredibil ce spune Voropchievici
  21 aug, 21:45
2 septembrie 2020, data pe care nu o veți uita. Astrolog: Aici e...
  21 aug, 16:09
Cum se păstrează CORECT zarzavatul pentru iarnă. AȘA nu se vor strica
  21 aug, 08:24
Emisiune la Antena 1, surprize URIAȘE. Anunț despre Răzvan și Dani:...
  20 aug, 16:32
Cel mai așteptat răspuns pentru o ZODIE. Ce se va întâmpla RAPID
  20 aug, 16:06
Cum se păstrează conopida pentru a nu se strica. Gospodinele ar...
  20 aug, 11:13
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Ozzy Osbourne, PRIMA APARIȚIE după ce a anunțat că suferă de Parkinson. E DE NERECUNOSCUT / Foto
acum un minut
Ed Sheeran, proaspăt TĂTIC. Numele copilului i-a uimit pe toți!
acum un minut
Monica Anisie, ministrul Educației, profesoară de română, a nimicit-o! A făcut-o praf! Momente jenante
acum 3 minute
Accident cu patru victime pe DN10, Buzău-Braşov. Trafic oprit
acum 6 minute
ALERTĂ ANM în 16 județe din țară. MARE ATENȚIE!
acum 7 minute
Caz TULBURĂTOR în Iași. Doi copii de 9 și 11 ani, ACUZAȚI că au VIOLAT un băiat de 10 ani
acum 9 minute
Google DĂ LOVITURA cu noul său dispozitiv. Smart TV la doar 50 de dolari
acum 10 minute
Revoltă a elevilor înaintea începerii anului şcolar: Educaţia noastră nu e experimentul vostru!

Cele mai citite știri

pe 31 August 2020
SURPRIZĂ la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani. Cine s-a alăturat emisiunii. Dani: Parcă văd... se ÎNTOARCE
pe 31 August 2020
Teo Trandafir, mesaj FERM pentru Andreea Marin. "NU te-am înțeles NICIODATĂ / De ce atâta RUȘINE"
pe 31 August 2020
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Nu se așteaptă, însă se va întâmpla în septembrie
pe 31 August 2020
Coșea avertizează: "Statul va intra într-o criză de lichiditate". Sfaturi vitale pentru români
pe 31 August 2020
VOT MOȚIUNE DE CENZURĂ. Ședință SUSPENDATĂ - UPDATE






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.22
YesMy