Ed Sheeran, proaspăt TĂTIC. Numele copilului i-a uimit pe toți!

Conform BBC, fiica celor doi a primit un nume unic: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Cântărețul a transmis că el și soția sunt „în al nouălea cer” după nașterea copilului lor, de săptămâna trecută.
„Ello! Un mesaj scurt de la mine fiindcă am știri personale pe care vreau să vi le dezvăluie”, a scris Sheeran, pe Instagram, prima oară din decembrie 2019. „Săptămâna trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe de medici extraordinară, Cherry a născut-o pe fiica noastră frumoasă și sănătoasă – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran”.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x