Lista produselor care vor fi reparate, nu înlocuite, după noile reguli ale Comisiei Europene: Ce câștigă cumpărătorii/ Informații complete

Întrebare: Cum se va aplica de fapt prezenta directivă în contextul marilor companii producătoare care operează în mai multe țări, de exemplu?

CE: Directiva se va aplica în mod egal tuturor companiilor de pe piață. Articolul 5 impune producătorilor de bunuri menționați în anexa II obligația de a oferi consumatorilor un serviciu de reparații atâta timp cât se aplică cerințele de reparabilitate pentru produsele lor. Prin urmare, orice consumator din UE va avea dreptul de a cere repararea producătorului, indiferent de locul în care își desfășoară activitatea compania. Va rămâne la latitudinea producătorului să decidă cum dorește să organizeze serviciul de reparații, în special dacă dorește să le realizeze direct sau prin intermediul subcontractanților.

Întrebare: Se va face transpunerea directivei într-o manieră uniformă?

CE: Spre deosebire de un regulament UE, Directiva UE este un instrument care stabilește prevederi care trebuie transpuse în legislația națională. Statele membre au flexibilitate în ceea ce privește modul în care transpun dispozițiile UE.

Întrebare: Cine va monitoriza aplicarea acestuia?

CE: Comisia va supraveghea punerea în aplicare a directivei de către statele membre, care, la rândul lor, vor fi responsabile pentru asigurarea conformității și aplicarea acesteia în cazuri individuale - tratând posibilele încălcări de către operatorii de piață și soluționând litigiile. În prima etapă, Comisia va verifica dacă toate statele membre transpun directiva în timp util în dreptul lor național și dacă au transpus-o corect. Dacă nu este cazul, Comisia are competența de a iniția o procedură de încălcare a dreptului comunitar împotriva unui stat membru. Conform directivei, Comisia trebuie să publice un raport privind aplicarea prezentei directive în termen de 7 ani de la intrarea în vigoare.

Înrebare: Dacă producătorul este din afara UE, trebuie să se conformeze la nivel european cu directiva?

CE: Da. Obligația de reparare se aplică tuturor produselor enumerate în anexa II care sunt introduse pe piața UE. Dacă un producător este situat în afara UE, reprezentantul său autorizat, importatorul sau, în ultimă instanță, vânzătorul bunului respectiv va fi responsabil de reparație.

Înrebare: Se referă la anumite zone vizate sau este un concept general de aplicare?

CE: În timp ce directiva este de aplicare generală, obligația de reparare pentru producători se aplică numai produselor enumerate în anexa II care conțin mărfuri pentru care există cerințe de reparabilitate stabilite în textele legale ale UE. În prezent, Anexa II cuprinde: mașini de spălat, mașini de spălat cu uscător, frigidere, mașini de spălat vase, televizoare, aspiratoare, uscătoare de rufe, echipamente de sudură, smartphone-uri, tablete, telefoane fără fir, servere și produse de stocare a datelor, mărfuri care încorporează baterii de mijloace ușoare de transport. Anexa II la directivă va fi actualizată anual în conformitate cu noile cerințe de reparabilitate stabilite pentru noile produse.

Înrebare: Ce stimulente sunt oferite producătorilor?



CE: Scopul directivei nu este de a oferi stimulente producătorilor, ci de a încuraja consumatorii să repare produsele în loc să le înlocuiască atunci când acestea se defectează.

Înrebare: Vă rog să ne dați și un exemplu aplicat unei situații reale, pentru a înțelege cât mai bine mecanismul.

Să luăm un exemplu de mașină de spălat. Dacă motorul nu mai funcționează în perioada de garanție legală și cereți vânzătorului să îl repare (gratuit) în loc să îl înlocuiți, veți avea dreptul la un an suplimentar din perioada de garanție legală.

Rețineți că directiva impune statelor membre să aplice acest nou drept la prelungirea garanției legale începând de la 2 ani de la intrarea în vigoare a directivei, adică 2 ani după a 20-a zi de la publicarea sa în Jurnalul Oficial.

În plus, acest nou drept se va aplica numai bunurilor achiziționate după intrarea în vigoare a directivei. Dacă garanția legală nu se aplică în cazul dumneavoastră, aveți dreptul să cereți producătorului să repare produsul. Reparația trebuie efectuată într-un timp rezonabil și la un preț rezonabil.

Puteți folosi acest drept atât timp cât producătorul este obligat să furnizeze motorul mașinii de spălat ca piesă de schimb, care este de 10 ani conform instrumentului aplicabil enumerat în anexa II la directivă.

Vă rugăm să rețineți că directiva impune statelor membre să aplice acest drept începând cu 2 ani de la intrarea în vigoare a directivei și pentru mașinile de spălat produse după 1 martie 2021.

După cum sa menționat anterior, în prezent, obligația de reparare se aplică numai produselor specificate în Anexa II. Imprimantele (a fost dat exemplul cartușelor pentru imprimante n.r.) nu sunt încă incluse în domeniu, cu toate acestea, lucrările privind noile cerințe de reparabilitate pentru imprimante sunt în prezent în desfășurare”.

Varianta în engleză:

How will this Directive actually apply in the context of large manufacturing companies operating in several countries, for example?

The Directive will apply equally to all companies in the market. Article 5 imposes an obligation for producers of goods mentioned in Annex II to offer a repair service to consumers as long as the repairability requirements for their products apply. Therefore, any consumer in the EU will have a right to ask for repair the producer, regardless of where the company operates. It will be up to the producer to decide how they want to organise the repair service, in particular, whether they want to carry them out directly or via subcontractors.

Will the transposition of the directive be done in a uniform manner?

Contrary to an EU Regulation, the EU Directive is an instrument that sets out provisions that must be transposed into national laws. The Member States have flexibility as to how they transpose the EU provisions.

Who will monitor its application?

The Commission will oversee the implementation of the Directive by Member States which, in turn, will be responsible for ensuring compliance and enforcing it in individual cases - dealing with the potential infringements by market operators and resolving the disputes. In the first stage, the Commission will check whether all the Member States transpose the Directive in a timely manner in their national law and whether they have transposed it correctly. If that is not the case, the Commission has a power to start an infringement proceeding against a Member State. According to the Directive, the Commission is required to publish a report on the application of this Directive by 7 years after the entry into force.

How does the European Commission check or who is competent to check the transposition of the directive and its application in the economy?

Please see the previous answer.

If the manufacturer is from outside the EU, does it have to comply at European level with the directive?

Yes. The obligation to repair applies to all products listed in Annex II that are placed on the EU market. If a manufacturer is located outside of the EU, its authorised representative, importer or, as a last resort, the seller of the respective good will be responsible for repair.

Does it refer to certain targeted areas or is it a general concept of application?

While the Directive is of general application, the obligation to repair for producers applies only to the products listed in Annex II containing goods for which there are repairability requirements set out in EU legal texts. Currently, Annex II includes: washing machines, washer-dryers, fridges, dishwashers, TVs, vacuum cleaners, tumble dryers, welding equipment, smartphones, tablets, cordless phones, servers and data storage products, goods incorporating light means of transport batteries. Annex II of the Directive will be updated annually in line with new repairability requirements established for new products.

What incentives are offered to producers?

The purpose of the Directive is not to give incentives to producers but to encourage consumers to repair products instead of replacing them when they break.

Please could you also give us an example applied to a real situation, starting from the above example of printers, in order to understand the mechanism as well as possible?

Let’s take an example of a washing machine. If the motor stops working within the legal guarantee period and you ask the seller to repair it (for free) instead of replacing it, you will have a right to an extra year of the legal guarantee period. Note that the Directive requires Member States to apply this new right to extended the legal guarantee starting from 2 years after the entry into force of the Directive, i.e. 2 years after the 20ieth day since its publication in the Official Journal. Moreover, this new right will only apply to goods purchased after the entry into force of the Directive. If the legal guarantee does not apply in your case, you have a right to ask the producer to repair the product. The repair must be carried out within a reasonable time and for a reasonable price. You can use this right for as long as the manufacturer is required to supply the motor of the washing machine as a spare part, which is 10 years according to the applicable instrument listed in Annex II of the Directive. Please note that the Directive requires Member States to apply this right starting from 2 years after the entry into force of the Directive and for washing machines produced after 1 March 2021.

As stated before, at the moment, the obligation to repair applies only to products specified in Annex II. Printers are not yet included in the scope, however, the work on new repairability requirements for printers is currently ongoing”.

