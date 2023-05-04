Foto - Legăturile dintre Familia Regală Română şi cea britanică, din 1874 până acum

"Cu ocazia apropiatei Încoronări a Regelui Charles al III-lea, o trecere în revistă a legăturilor dintre Familiile Regale română și britanică, din 1874 încoace. Relația dintre cele două Familii Regale a a fost constantă, bazată pe admirație, afecțiune și respect, în dimensiunea ei oficială, reprezentând istoric cele două națiuni, și în cea de familie. Este o relație trainică, întinsă de-a lungul secolelor XIX, XX și XXI și cuprinzând cinci generații. Pentru mai multe detalii, citiți website-ul Romania Regala Ro



On the occasion of the upcoming #Coronation of King Charles III, a review of the ties between the Romanian and British Royal Families, from 1874 onwards. The relationship between the two Royal Families has been constant, based on admiration, affection and respect, in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in the family dimension. It is an enduring relationship, spanning the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries and spanning five generations", transmite Familia Regală a României pe Instagram.

