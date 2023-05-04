Foto - Legăturile dintre Familia Regală Română şi cea britanică, din 1874 până acum

Florin Răvdan | 04 mai 2023, 20:40
Foto Facebook Familia Regală a României
Foto Facebook Familia Regală a României

Familia Regală a României a publicat mai multe fotografii care ilustrează legătura cu Familia Regală britanică. 

"Cu ocazia apropiatei Încoronări a Regelui Charles al III-lea, o trecere în revistă a legăturilor dintre Familiile Regale română și britanică, din 1874 încoace. Relația dintre cele două Familii Regale a a fost constantă, bazată pe admirație, afecțiune și respect, în dimensiunea ei oficială, reprezentând istoric cele două națiuni, și în cea de familie. Este o relație trainică, întinsă de-a lungul secolelor XIX, XX și XXI și cuprinzând cinci generații. Pentru mai multe detalii, citiți website-ul Romania Regala Ro

On the occasion of the upcoming #Coronation of King Charles III, a review of the ties between the Romanian and British Royal Families, from 1874 onwards. The relationship between the two Royal Families has been constant, based on admiration, affection and respect, in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in the family dimension. It is an enduring relationship, spanning the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries and spanning five generations", transmite Familia Regală a României pe Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
O postare distribuită de Romanian Royal Family (@familiaregalaaromaniei)

familia regala
marea britanie
romania
Construcţiile, penultima industrie la digitalizare în Europa. România, cea mai puţin digitalizată ţară. Rodica Lupu, Cluster TEC: Până în 2030, asta e ţinta Comisiei Europene

04 mai 2023, 19:53

EXCLUSIV

