Ce a apărut scris MARE pe o stradă ce duce la Casa Albă. Imaginile fac înconjurul lumii - FOTO + VIDEO

Cătălina Burghelea / 06 iun 2020 / 09:13
Donald Trump Foto Agerpres / Epa
Donald Trump Foto Agerpres / Epa

Imagini inedite în America. 

Black Lives Matter Plaza este acum numele oficial al străzii care duce la Casa Albă. Primarul din Washington, DC - Muriel Bowser - a redenumit secțiunea străzii 16, care a găzduit șapte zile de proteste pentru moartea lui George Floyd.

Primarul Bowser a spus că dorește ca Washingtonul să demonstreze că „poți fi nemulțumit de propriul guvern și să vrei schimbări”. 

Black Lives Matter Plaza
casa albă
george floyd
proteste
strada

