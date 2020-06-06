Ce a apărut scris MARE pe o stradă ce duce la Casa Albă. Imaginile fac înconjurul lumii - FOTO + VIDEO

Black Lives Matter Plaza este acum numele oficial al străzii care duce la Casa Albă. Primarul din Washington, DC - Muriel Bowser - a redenumit secțiunea străzii 16, care a găzduit șapte zile de proteste pentru moartea lui George Floyd.
Primarul Bowser a spus că dorește ca Washingtonul să demonstreze că „poți fi nemulțumit de propriul guvern și să vrei schimbări”.
Atât muncitorii administrației, cât și activiștii au muncit cot la cot pentru a picta sloganul cu litere mari galbene pe carosabil.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Black Lives Matter Plaza is now the official name of the road leading to the White House. Mayor of Washington, DC - Muriel Bowser - has renamed the section of 16th street, which has hosted seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd. It follows President Donald Trump ordering authorities to forcibly remove peaceful protesters from a square outside the White House so he could cross the street to take a photo in front of a church. Mayor Bowser said she wanted Washington to demonstrate that "you can bring grievances to your government and demand change". Earlier in the day, with permission from the city, volunteers painted the words "Black Lives Matter" in giant letters on the road. Tap the link in our bio for more. #bbcnews #GeorgeFloyd #blacklivesmatter #Washington (????: Getty Images)