Andreea Marin, schimbare de look. La 45 de ani le dă clasă tinerelor. Apariție de SENZAȚIE

Alexandru Ichim / 05 iul 2020 / 22:00
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

La 45 de ani, Andreea Marin surprinde cu fiecare apariție.

După acțiunile pe care le-a avut în toată țara, odată cu pandemia de COVID-19, "zâna surprizelor" a luat o pauză și s-a decis să-și schimbe radical look-ul.

În ultimele zile, vedeta a postat pe rețelele de socializare mai multe fotografii îndrăznețe care i-a surprins pe fani.

"Va prinde minunat, această schimbare de look", "Ai început să ne surprinzi în fiecare zi!", "o fotografie cat o mie de cuvinte", au fost doar câteva dintre comentariile fanilor.

Postările vedetei au fost comentate și apreciate de zeci de mii de internauți. 

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We love to create clothes, but we are also interested in communicating a lifestyle. We want to be part of all your important moments in life but mostly, be part of your trajectory in life. We love people with great stories to tell, because they are real. At V:PM we stand for real , for timeless beauty and fashion, for style that never fades. We are opening our “people we love” project with a series of pictures with @andreeamarinromania, a Woman and a strong voice for our society. Fashion it’s not about right or wrong, it’s about how you feel and where you are in life in that moment." ( @roxanavoloseniuc @vpmatelier) This week, discover with me step by step #CoeurDeFraises by @vpmatelier #collectioncapsule #poplin #innovativedesignedshirts #available #online & #inshowroom Www.vpmatelier.com ???????????? @roxanavoloseniuc ❤️ @domnicamar ❤️ @tibiclenci ???? @adonisenache ????‍♀️ @taniacozma???? @geomakeupandhair ???? @madaliciousss ???? @simonaciadis ????

O postare distribuită de Andreea Marin (@andreeamarinromania) pe

Tagurile articolului:

andreea marin
lifestyle
look
vedete

