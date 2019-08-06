Categorii in Lifestyle


SUA. Lana Del Rey, piesă inspirată de atacurile armate din Ohio și Texas

06 aug 2019
Descriere foto: Lana-Del-Rey FOTO: Facebook

Lana Del Rey a realizat o nouă piesă pe care a scris-o ca răspuns la cele două atacuri armate, care s-au petrecut în acest weekend în Ohio și Texas, potrivit BBC.

Cântăreața a postat un videoclip al piesei, 'Căutând America', pe Instagram, la doar câteva ore după ce a scris-o. În timp ce producătorul ei Jack Antonoff cântă la chitară, Del Rey cântă versurile: „Încă îmi caut propria versiune a Americi. Una fără arme, drapelul poate zbura liber. Fără bombe pe cer, doar artificii și tu și cu mine", continuă ea.


