Sculptura bizară ce a apărut în centrul Londrei. Atrage toate privirile. Vezi cum arată

O sculptură mare, înfățișând un vârtej de frișcă cu o cireșă, o muscă și o dronă, este cea mai recentă operă de artă dezvăluită în Trafalgar Square din Londra, scrie The Guardian pe pagina sa de Instagram.
Noua operă de artă a lui Heather Phillipson este cea de-a 13-a lucrare contemporană prezentată.
Opera a fost amplasată într-un loc foarte populat, are camere de supraveghere pretutindeni, iar una dintre acestea este chiar în dronă. Imaginile le puteți accesa și dumneavoastră live la www.theend.today.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
A large sculpture depicting a swirl of whipped cream with a cherry, a fly and a drone on top is the latest commission unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square. The vast new artwork by Heather Phillipson is the 13th contemporary art commission to feature on the fourth plinth. Titled The End its stark title may not be as bleak as it seems. “In the end there is the possibility of something else forming. There’s the chance of radical change inside any ending … there is potentially hope for something else,” said Phillipson. The work plays on Trafalgar Square being a shared place of celebration, protest and surveillance. It has cameras everywhere including, now, one in the drone on the sculpture where you can access a live feed at www.theend.today.