La ce gest a recurs un vânzător de pepeni pentru a le garanta calitatea

Ninel Turlacu, vânzător de pepeni într-o piață din Petroșani, a recurs la această modalitate din cauza celorlalți comercianți care folosesc localitatea drept o garanție a gustului.
Imaginea a fost surprinsă de Vlad Coșme, care mai apoi a pus poza pe Instagram.
Mr. Ninel Turlacu decided to print his identity card out on a banner and hang it above his stall to show the clients that he is indeed the only seller from Dăbuleni, a small town renown for its tasty watermelons, and the others in the marketplace who claim so, he says, are lying crooks. Petroșani, august 2019