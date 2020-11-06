Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail redactia@dcnews.ro și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional Florin Răvdan | 06 noi 2020 / 18:22

FRAUDĂ ELECTORALĂ? Zeci de mii de americani decedaţi, pe liste la alegerile prezidenţiale

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
AGERPRES
AGERPRES

A fost intentată o acţiune în instanţă pentru fraudarea alegerilor din Pennsylvania, după ce s-a descoperit că zeci de mii de americani decedaţi se aflau pe liste la alegerile prezidenţiale. 

Un proces intentat de Fundaţia de Interes Public Legal arată că cel puţin 21.000 de americani decedaţi se află pe listele de vot din Pennsylvania. 

"Pe 7 octombrie 2020, cel puţin 9212 votanţi sunt înregistraţi ca fiind decedaţi de cel puţin 5 ani, cel puţin 1990 de votanţi decedaţi de zece ani şi peste 197 decedaţi de mai bine de 20 de ani. Statul Pennsylvania a lăsat, totuşi, numele a peste 21.000 de indivizi decedaţi pe listele electorale, cu mai puţin de o lună înainte de aceste alegeri", se arată în plângerea depusă la tribunal. 

"Această acţiune este despre a ne asigura că persoanele decedate nu primesc buletine de vot", a declarat Christian Adams, preşedintele Fundaţiei. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are at least 21,000 dead people on the state of Pennsylvania’s voter rolls, according to an amended lawsuit filed on Thursday. A lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleges that there are at least 21,000 dead people on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls. The lawsuit claims that Pennsylvania failed to “reasonably maintain” their voter registration records under federal and state law in time for the 2020 presidential election. “As of October 7, 2020, at least 9,212 registrants have been dead for at least five years, at least 1,990 registrants have been dead for at least ten years, and at least 197 registrants have been dead for at least twenty years,” the lawsuit states. “Pennsylvania still left the names of more than 21,000 dead individuals on the voter rolls less than a month before one of the most consequential general elections for federal officeholders in many years,” the lawsuit continues. According to the lawsuit, about 92 percent of the 21,000 dead people on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls died sometime before October 2019. About 216 dead people show voting credits after federally listed dates of death in 2016 and 2018, the lawsuit alleges. “This case is about ensuring that those deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “This case isn’t complicated.”

A post shared by Breitbart (@wearebreitbart) on

Tagurile articolului:

alegeri
americani
decedati
frauda
SUA
vot

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Clotilde Armand și Nicușor Dan, ”administrație de tip reality show.” Val Vâlcu îi spulberă după gesturile făcute din funcția de primar

  06 noi, 17:40

Top 3 astazi

Renate Weber, înlocuită cu Ana Birchall? Ciolacu: S-a încheiat...
  05 noi, 10:00
Tudor Barbu, SCHIMB de replici cu Dan Bittman. ”Vreți să fiți DAT...
  05 noi, 16:54
SONDAJE pentru parlamentare, rezultate cu diferențe uriașe....
  05 noi, 23:13

Te-ar putea interesa

"Mi-ar plăcea să am curajul să nu las bacșiș". Top 20 citate...
  06 noi, 17:33
X FACTOR, 6 noiembrie. Fiica lui Andrei Gheorghe, în fața...
  06 noi, 10:20
Veste extraordinară pentru o ZODIE. E anul ei în 2021?! AFLĂ toate...
  06 noi, 08:15
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui LĂMÂIE și GHEAȚĂ în coșul de GUNOI. Nu...
  05 noi, 20:58
Tensiuni mari pentru o ZODIE. Se poate schimba TOT cu un singur gest
  05 noi, 09:19
Cum scapi de MIROSUL URÂT din CASEROLE. Trucul BANAL și eficient!...
  04 noi, 16:18
DCBusiness.ro
Depunerea dosarului de pensie. ULTIMELE noutăți de la CNPP
  06 noi, 17:41
DCBusiness.ro
Singura PORTIȚĂ pe unde SARS-CoV-2 nu pătrunde în organism
  06 noi, 17:41
DCBusiness.ro
Medicament ieftin și cunoscut, eficient împotriva covid-19
  06 noi, 17:41
Gina Pistol și Speak - NU te-ai fi așteptat la așa ceva!
  04 noi, 15:13
DCMedical.ro
Fructe și legume cu mai multă vitamina C ca portocalele
  06 noi, 10:29
DCMedical.ro
Terapia care ar ajuta la crearea de tratamente pentru glaucom
  06 noi, 10:29
Daiana Anghel, secrete pentru a avea un ten spectaculos. PONTURI tari
  04 noi, 11:42
Două ZODII, cele mai IMPORTANTE mesaje. Schimbare chiar de azi!
  04 noi, 09:45
EVZ.ro
Se vor sfârși alegerile într-o baie de sânge? Lovitura pregătită de...
  06 noi, 18:15
EVZ.ro
Guvernul Orban reînvie un oraș „mort” de 30 de ani. News Alert
  06 noi, 18:15
Ce se întâmplă dacă lași o cutie cu bicarbonat în șifonier. Îți...
  03 noi, 16:10
Predicție extraordinară pentru o ZODIE! În sfârșit, se întâmplă!
  03 noi, 08:53
DefenseRomania.ro
Germania aprobă achiziţionarea de avioane de luptă Eurofighter
  06 noi, 16:30
DefenseRomania.ro
BREAKING - Două state esențiale pentru Trump au „căzut”! Joe Biden...
  06 noi, 16:30
StiriDiaspora.ro
Tânără UCISĂ și ascunsă într-o VALIZĂ, găsită în Bulgaria, înainte...
  06 noi, 15:08
StiriDiaspora.ro
Italia. Tânăr muncitor ROMÂN, SFÂRȘIT GROAZNIC: Alexandru a lăsat...
  06 noi, 15:08
DefenseRomania.ro
Nicolae Ciucă: Investiţiile din domeniul Apărării în economia...
  06 noi, 16:30
DefenseRomania.ro
Alegeri SUA | Niciunul din candidaţii la Casa Albă nu a întrunit...
  06 noi, 16:30
DCBusiness.ro
ASPIRINA e bună sau nu împotriva COVID-19? Ce spun experții
  06 noi, 17:41
DCMedical.ro
Temperatura normală NU MAI ESTE de 37 de grade Celsius! Cum s-a...
  06 noi, 10:29
DCMedical.ro
De ce să nu te ascunzi de soare. Cât de important este pentru...
  06 noi, 10:29
De ce să-ți faci PROVIZII de UNT. Ne vei mulțumi, în următoarea...
  02 noi, 16:15
Loredana Groza, moment MEMORABIL la Antena 1. Nimeni nu se aștepta
  02 noi, 15:52
Bianca Drăgușanu, ”mințită și păcălită de două personaje penibile”:...
  02 noi, 14:16
Noutăți pentru o ZODIE! Cel mai important mesaj la început de...
  02 noi, 08:18
Pune OȚET pe o FELIE de PÂINE și las-o în bucătărie. Efect MIRACULOS!
  01 noi, 14:40
Ce fel de lapte pui în cafea. Ai procedat total greșit până acum
  01 noi, 10:00
Adriana Bahmuțeanu: Femeia care i-a marcat viața lui Cătălin Botezatu
  30 oct, 23:42
X FACTOR, 30 octombrie. Nu le-a venit să creadă când au văzut cine...
  30 oct, 19:20
Așa faci cele mai pufoase găluște pentru supă. Rețetă veche de trei...
  30 oct, 19:11
De ce Luna Plină în Taur de pe 31 octombrie e diferită față de...
  30 oct, 16:04
Cum CUREȚI petele de pe CADĂ. Ai nevoie de două INGREDIENTE banale...
  30 oct, 11:18
NUMERE norocoase la LOTO, în funcție de zodie. Poți CÂȘTIGA o AVERE
  30 oct, 10:35
Hipnotistul Andrei Voicu avertizează: Riscăm încă o pandemie în...
  29 oct, 18:42
Perioadă extrem de PUTERNICĂ, cum rar apare! Ce urmează RAPID...
  29 oct, 16:08
S-a căsătorit Ruby în secret?! Artista a dezvăluit TOT: Am zis că...
  28 oct, 23:41
Lună Plină în Taur. Planuri dărâmate, surprize ciudate. Astrolog:...
  28 oct, 23:16
Și-a dus telefonul la reparat. E incredibil ce a urmat! ORICINE o...
  28 oct, 19:56
Adori salata de vinete? TRUCUL care îți va ușura enorm munca în...
  28 oct, 16:22
Lună Plină în Taur, 31 octombrie 2020. Ce se întâmplă RAPID cu o ZODIE
  28 oct, 16:04
Bucurie de toamnă în zâmbetul copilului tău. Cei mai dulci pui de...
  28 oct, 15:48
În ce ORDINE trebuie să adaugi LAPTELE și ZAHĂRUL în CAFEA. Ai...
  28 oct, 08:45
Nuntă mare în showbiz?! Fanii sunt nedumeriți
  26 oct, 19:31
Predicție extraordinară pentru o ZODIE! Astrolog: ”Vi se deschide...
  26 oct, 16:12
SFÂNTUL DUMITRU, 26 octombrie 2020. Ce nu ai voie să faci astăzi
  26 oct, 07:30
Luna Plină aduce pierderi și supărări pentru o ZODIE! Se întâmplă...
  25 oct, 13:25
Bubuie nervii pe Internet. Nicole Cherry: Vă las pe voi fetelor să...
  25 oct, 11:21
”RECORD!” Antena 1, lovitură pentru Pro TV
  25 oct, 10:00
Te-ai gândit vreodată că poți atrage BANI în viața ta? SECRETUL...
  25 oct, 09:45
Nu e începutul unui banc, ci debutul unei seri dificile pentru Bendeac
  25 oct, 08:53
Horoscop RUNE 26 octombrie - 1 noiembrie. Toți vor lângă o zodie....
  24 oct, 20:16
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", eliminare 24 octombrie 2020....
  24 oct, 17:29
Întrebarea care stă pe buzele tuturor fanilor. Lidia Buble a...
  24 oct, 16:47
Roverul selenar chinez a parcurs în total 566 metri pe partea...
  24 oct, 12:49
CÂTE MINUTE trebuie să FIERBI OUL pentru a ieși MOALE sau TARE:...
  24 oct, 09:53
X FACTOR, 23 octombrie. Nu le-a venit să creadă când au văzut cine...
  23 oct, 11:26
Predicții puternice pentru două ZODII! O să fie diferit! Surprize...
  23 oct, 09:40
Putere și susținere pentru o ZODIE! Își pierduse orice speranță,...
  22 oct, 09:19
Se întâmplă până pe 18 iulie 2021! SCHIMBĂRI MAJORE pentru zodii
  22 oct, 08:18
Cum te ajută doi căței de USTUROI să scapi de RĂCEALĂ. Remediul...
  21 oct, 20:19
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
FRAUDĂ ELECTORALĂ? Zeci de mii de americani decedaţi, pe liste la alegerile prezidenţiale
acum un minut
Alertă INFOTRAFIC. Se circulă ”bară la bară” pe Autostrada A1, București - Pitești
acum 2 minute
Declarația pe propria răspundere / Adeverință angajator, MODEL. Descarcă de AICI DOCUMENTELE
acum 2 minute
IULIA ALBU, semnal către presă: I se pare amuzant să insinueze că I-AR FI PLĂCUT SĂ NE ÎMPUȘTE
acum 7 minute
Percheziții în Mureș. Doi tineri, reținuți pentru braconaj
acum 14 minute
Va accepta cu greu Donald Trump înfrângerea? Mesaj FERM din Casa Albă
acum 16 minute
Jaf impresionant la Paris. O prințesă a rămas fără bunuri în valoare de 600.000 de euro
acum 20 de minute
Planul lui Cîţu, SPULBERAT de Comisia Europeană

Cele mai citite știri

pe 5 Noiembrie 2020
Renate Weber, înlocuită cu Ana Birchall? Ciolacu: S-a încheiat discuția în România
pe 5 Noiembrie 2020
Tudor Barbu, SCHIMB de replici cu Dan Bittman. ”Vreți să fiți DAT AFARĂ?”
pe 5 Noiembrie 2020
SONDAJE pentru parlamentare, rezultate cu diferențe uriașe. Chirieac: PNL NU va fi primul partid, dar va forma Guvernul
acum 3 ore 33 minute
TĂIERI! Violeta Alexandru, DECLARAȚIA ZILEI: E vorba de sporuri, indemnizația de hrană
pe 5 Noiembrie 2020
CORONAVIRUS LIVE 5 noiembrie. RECORD după RECORD de infectați în România: APROAPE 10.000!





Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.24
YesMy