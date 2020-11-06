FRAUDĂ ELECTORALĂ? Zeci de mii de americani decedaţi, pe liste la alegerile prezidenţiale

Un proces intentat de Fundaţia de Interes Public Legal arată că cel puţin 21.000 de americani decedaţi se află pe listele de vot din Pennsylvania.
"Pe 7 octombrie 2020, cel puţin 9212 votanţi sunt înregistraţi ca fiind decedaţi de cel puţin 5 ani, cel puţin 1990 de votanţi decedaţi de zece ani şi peste 197 decedaţi de mai bine de 20 de ani. Statul Pennsylvania a lăsat, totuşi, numele a peste 21.000 de indivizi decedaţi pe listele electorale, cu mai puţin de o lună înainte de aceste alegeri", se arată în plângerea depusă la tribunal.
"Această acţiune este despre a ne asigura că persoanele decedate nu primesc buletine de vot", a declarat Christian Adams, preşedintele Fundaţiei.
There are at least 21,000 dead people on the state of Pennsylvania’s voter rolls, according to an amended lawsuit filed on Thursday. A lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleges that there are at least 21,000 dead people on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls. The lawsuit claims that Pennsylvania failed to “reasonably maintain” their voter registration records under federal and state law in time for the 2020 presidential election. “As of October 7, 2020, at least 9,212 registrants have been dead for at least five years, at least 1,990 registrants have been dead for at least ten years, and at least 197 registrants have been dead for at least twenty years,” the lawsuit states. “Pennsylvania still left the names of more than 21,000 dead individuals on the voter rolls less than a month before one of the most consequential general elections for federal officeholders in many years,” the lawsuit continues. According to the lawsuit, about 92 percent of the 21,000 dead people on Pennsylvania’s voter rolls died sometime before October 2019. About 216 dead people show voting credits after federally listed dates of death in 2016 and 2018, the lawsuit alleges. “This case is about ensuring that those deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “This case isn’t complicated.”