Un top imposibil de ignorat: cele mai bune 100 de filme ale secolului XXI adună producții care au provocat, au emoționat și au redefinit ideea de cinema contemporan.
New York Times a publicat recent lista oficială a celor mai bune 100 de filme ale secolului XXI, creată în urma unui sondaj realizat în rândul a peste 500 de regizori, actori și critici influenti, care au numit fiecare filmele lor preferate lansate după 1 ianuarie 2000.
Lista acoperă o gamă largă de genuri, țări și stiluri, cu Parasite în fruntea clasamentului, urmat de Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood, In the Mood for Love și Moonlight printre filmele cu cele mai bune clasări.
Vezi și: Basmele româneşti, subiecte de filme de animaţie? Helga Fodorean şi Liviu Jicman, la DC News
1. Parasite
2. Mulholland Drive
3. There Will Be Blood
4. In the Mood for Love
5. Moonlight
6. No Country for Old Men
51. 12 Years a Slave
52. The Favourite
53. Borat
54. Pan's Labyrinth 55. Inception
56. Punch-Drunk Love
7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 57. Best in Show
8. Get Out
9. Spirited Away
10. The Social Network
11. Mad Max: Fury Road
12. The Zone of Interest
13. Children of Men 14. Inglourious Basterds
15. City of God
16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
17. Brokeback Mountain
18. Y Tu Mamá También
19. Zodiac
20. The Wolf of Wall Street
21. The Royal Tenenbaums
22. The Grand Budapest Hotel
23. Boyhood
24. Her
25. Phantom Thread
26. Anatomy of a Fall
27. Adaptation 28. The Dark Knight 29. Arrival
30. Lost in Translation
31. The Departed
32. Bridesmaids
33. A Separation
34. WALL-E
35. A Prophet
36. American Sniper
37. Call Me by Your Name
38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
39. Lady Bird
40. Yi Yi
41. Amélie
42. The Master
43. Oldboy
44. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
45. Moneyball
46. Roma
47. Almost Famous
48. The Lives of Others
49. Before Sunset
50. Up
58. Uncut Gems 59. Toni Erdmann
60. Whiplash
61. Kill Bill Vol.1
62. Memento
63. Little Miss Sunshine
64. Gone Girl
65. Oppenheimer
66. Spotlight
67. Tár
68. The Hurt Locker
69. Under the Skin
70. Let the Right One In
71. Ocean's Eleven
72. Carol
73. Ratatouille
74. The Florida Project
75. Amour
76. O Brother, Where Art Thou?
77. Everything Everywhere All at Once
78. Aftersun
79. The Tree of Life
80. Volver
81. Black Swan
82. The Act of Killing
83. Inside Llewyn Davis
84. Melancholia
85. Anchorman
86. Past Lives
87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship
88. The Gleaners & I
89. Interstellar
90. Frances Ha
91. Fish Tank
92. Gladiator
93. Michael Clayton
94. Minority Report
95. The Worst Person in the World
96. Black Panther
97. Gravity
98. Grizzly Man
99. Memories of Murder
100. Superbad
Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News
de Val Vâlcu