Cele mai bune 100 de filme ale secolului XXI

New York Times a publicat recent lista oficială a celor mai bune 100 de filme ale secolului XXI, creată în urma unui sondaj realizat în rândul a peste 500 de regizori, actori și critici influenti, care au numit fiecare filmele lor preferate lansate după 1 ianuarie 2000.

Lista acoperă o gamă largă de genuri, țări și stiluri, cu Parasite în fruntea clasamentului, urmat de Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood, In the Mood for Love și Moonlight printre filmele cu cele mai bune clasări.

Top 100 cele mai bune filme ale secolului XXI

1. Parasite

2. Mulholland Drive

3. There Will Be Blood

4. In the Mood for Love

5. Moonlight

6. No Country for Old Men

51. 12 Years a Slave

52. The Favourite

53. Borat

54. Pan's Labyrinth 55. Inception

56. Punch-Drunk Love

7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 57. Best in Show

8. Get Out

9. Spirited Away

10. The Social Network

11. Mad Max: Fury Road

12. The Zone of Interest

13. Children of Men 14. Inglourious Basterds

15. City of God

16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

17. Brokeback Mountain

18. Y Tu Mamá También

19. Zodiac

20. The Wolf of Wall Street

21. The Royal Tenenbaums

22. The Grand Budapest Hotel

23. Boyhood

24. Her

25. Phantom Thread

26. Anatomy of a Fall

27. Adaptation 28. The Dark Knight 29. Arrival

30. Lost in Translation

31. The Departed

32. Bridesmaids

33. A Separation

34. WALL-E

35. A Prophet

36. American Sniper

37. Call Me by Your Name

38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

39. Lady Bird

40. Yi Yi

41. Amélie

42. The Master

43. Oldboy

44. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

45. Moneyball

46. Roma

47. Almost Famous

48. The Lives of Others

49. Before Sunset

50. Up

58. Uncut Gems 59. Toni Erdmann

60. Whiplash

61. Kill Bill Vol.1

62. Memento

63. Little Miss Sunshine

64. Gone Girl

65. Oppenheimer

66. Spotlight

67. Tár

68. The Hurt Locker

69. Under the Skin

70. Let the Right One In

71. Ocean's Eleven

72. Carol

73. Ratatouille

74. The Florida Project

75. Amour

76. O Brother, Where Art Thou?

77. Everything Everywhere All at Once

78. Aftersun

79. The Tree of Life

80. Volver

81. Black Swan

82. The Act of Killing

83. Inside Llewyn Davis

84. Melancholia

85. Anchorman

86. Past Lives

87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship

88. The Gleaners & I

89. Interstellar

90. Frances Ha

91. Fish Tank

92. Gladiator

93. Michael Clayton

94. Minority Report

95. The Worst Person in the World

96. Black Panther

97. Gravity

98. Grizzly Man

99. Memories of Murder

100. Superbad