Emmy 2019. Nominalizări, lista completă

Cel mai bun serial dramatic
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us
Cel mai bun serial de comedie
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Cea mai bună miniserie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Cea mai bună actriță distribuită în rol principal într-un serial dramatic
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Cel mai bun actor distribuit în rol principal într-un serial dramatic
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial dramatic
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Cea mai bună actriță ‑ invitată specială într‑un serial dramatic
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cel mai bun actor ‑ invitat specială într‑un serial dramatic
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de comedie
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie
Anthony Anderon, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Cea mai bună actriță ‑ invitată specială într‑un serial de comedie
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Cel mai bun actor ‑ invitat special într‑un serial de comedie
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal într-o miniserie sau film TV
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-o miniserie sau film TV
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Cel mai bun film produs pentru televiziune
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Cel mai bun talk show de varietăţi
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Cel mai bun program-concurs
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Cel mai bun prezentator al unui program reality sau a unei emisiuni concurs
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up
James Corden, The World's Best
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Who Is America?
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Cel mai bun concept tv de realitate structurată
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Cel mai bun concept tv de realitatea nestrusturată
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Cel mai bun program de varietăți LIVE
72nd Annual Tony Awards
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'
The Oscars
Rent: Live
Cel mai bun program de varietăți înregistrat
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadbsy: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal