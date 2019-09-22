Cele mai importante stiri      Homepage

Emmy 2019. Nominalizări, lista completă

22 sep 2019
Premiile Emmy
Premiile Emmy

Premiile Emmy vor fi decernate duminică seara la Teatrul Microsoft din Los Angeles. Iată lista completă cu nominalizările.

Cel mai bun serial dramatic

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Cel mai bun serial de comedie

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Cea mai bună miniserie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Cea mai bună actriță distribuită în rol principal într-un serial dramatic 

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Cel mai bun actor distribuit în rol principal într-un serial dramatic 

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial dramatic

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Cea mai bună actriță ‑ invitată specială într‑un serial dramatic

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cel mai bun actor ‑ invitat specială într‑un serial dramatic

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de comedie

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie

Anthony Anderon, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Cea mai bună actriță ‑ invitată specială într‑un serial de comedie

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Cel mai bun actor ‑ invitat special într‑un serial de comedie

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal într-o miniserie sau film TV

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-o miniserie sau film TV

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Cel mai bun film produs pentru televiziune

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Cel mai bun talk show de varietăţi

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Cel mai bun program-concurs

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Cel mai bun prezentator al unui program reality sau a unei emisiuni concurs

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up

James Corden, The World's Best

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Who Is America?

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Cel mai bun concept tv de realitate structurată

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Cel mai bun concept tv de realitatea nestrusturată

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Cel mai bun program de varietăți LIVE

72nd Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'

The Oscars

Rent: Live

Cel mai bun program de varietăți înregistrat

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadbsy: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal


