Colindatul de Halloween. De unde a început totul

Trick or treat (Colindatul de Halloween) este o parte importantă a sărbătorii de Halloween încât cele două nu pot fi separate. Trick-or-treat provine din mai multe obiceiuri diferite, de la vechii celți până la romano-catolici până la Parlamentul britanic. Să ne întoarcem în timp și să vedem de unde a început.
Cu mult înainte ca creștinismul să se răspândească în insulele britanice, vechii celți se închinau în felul lor, așa cum o făcuseră de mai bine de 2.000 de ani. Unul dintre cele mai importante festivaluri anuale ale celților, sărbătorit în seara de 31 octombrie, a fost numit Samhain.
În această noapte, celții credeau că strămoșii lor morți s-au întors ca spirite în formă de fantomă pentru a revizita Pământul. Pentru a-i cinsti, celții au făcut o sărbătoare de mâncare, care a fost oferită în dar spiritelor. Cu toate acestea, unele spirite nu erau binevoitoare. Pentru a-i speria, festivalierii purtau costume pentru a se deghiza în demoni și se adunau în jurul unor focuri uriașe, numite focuri de oase, care erau hrănite cu oase de animale, precum și cu lemne. Din aceste focuri primim cuvântul „foc de foc”, deși cele de care ne bucurăm astăzi sunt cu siguranță mai puțin morbide.
În epoca medievală, creștinismul era religia dominantă în insulele britanice, dar au rămas unele tradiții păgâne. Elementele vechiului festival Samhain s-au contopit cu sărbătoarea creștină a Zilei tuturor sfinților, pe 1 noiembrie și Ziua tuturor sufletelor, pe 2 noiembrie, care este, în mod similar, un moment pentru ca cei vii să cinstească morții. La fel ca Samhain înainte, sărbătoarea Zilei tuturor sufletelor din Anglia a inclus focuri și deghizări, iar petrecăreții costumați au început curând practica de colinda în schimbul mâncării sau băuturilor. Această practică a fost numită muming, iar mulți istorici consideră că aceasta este una dintre originile tradiției de colindat de Halloween sau Trick-or-treat, scrie Historydailypix, pe Instagram.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Trick-or-treating is such a big part of the Halloween tradition that it is often hard to separate the two, but the practice of trick-or-treating originated from several different customs, from the ancient Celts to the Roman Catholics to British Parliament. Let's go back in time and trace the origins of trick-or-treating. Long before Christianity spread to the British Isles, the ancient Celts were worshiping their own way, as they had been for more than 2,000 years. One of the Celts' most important annual festivals, celebrated on the evening of October 31, was called Samhain. On this night, the Celts believed that their dead ancestors returned as ghostly spirits to revisit the Earth. To honor them, revelers produced a feast of food that was given as a gift to the spirits. Some of the ghostly visitors, however, were not benevolent. To frighten them away, the festival-goers wore costumes to disguise themselves as fellow demons and gathered around huge fires, called bone fires, that were fed with animal bones as well as wood. It was from these fires that we get the word "bonfire," although the ones we enjoy today are decidedly less morbid. By the medieval era, Christianity was the dominant religion in the British Isles, but some pagan traditions remained. Elements of the ancient Samhain festival merged with the Christian celebration of All Saints' Day on November 1 and All Souls' Day on November 2, which is similarly a time for the living to honor the dead. Like Samhain before it, the celebration of All Souls' Day in England included bonfires and disguises, and costumed revelers soon took up the practice of doing tricks in return for food or drinks. This practice was called mumming, and many historians consider it to be one of the origins of the trick-or-treating tradition. Read "The History Of Trick-Or-Treating: From The 16th Century To Today" at the link on our bio page #halloween #trickortreat #trickortreating #halloween2020 #covidhalloween #coronaween #ushistory #worldhistory #history #historydaily #historymemes #historylovers #historynerds