Aston Villa, prima victorie din noul sezon al Premier League

Gazdele s-au impus prin golurile marcate de brazilianul Wesley (21) şi de olandezul Anwar el Ghazi (90), obţinând cu această ocazie primul succes al sezonului.
Sâmbătă sunt programate partidele Norwich City - Chelsea Londra, Brighton & Hove Albion - Southampton, Manchester United - Crystal Palace, Sheffield United - Leicester City, Watford - West Ham United şi FC Liverpool - Arsenal Londra.
Duminică se vor disputa ultimele trei meciuri ale etapei: Bournemouth - Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United şi Wolverhampton Wanderers - Burnley.