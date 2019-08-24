Categorii in Sport


Aston Villa, prima victorie din noul sezon al Premier League

24 aug 2019

Nou promovata Aston Villa a învins pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 2-0, formaţia Everton, în primul meci al etapei a 3-a a campionatului de fotbal al Angliei, disputată vineri seara în devans.

Gazdele s-au impus prin golurile marcate de brazilianul Wesley (21) şi de olandezul Anwar el Ghazi (90), obţinând cu această ocazie primul succes al sezonului. 

Sâmbătă sunt programate partidele Norwich City - Chelsea Londra, Brighton & Hove Albion - Southampton, Manchester United - Crystal Palace, Sheffield United - Leicester City, Watford - West Ham United şi FC Liverpool - Arsenal Londra. 

Duminică se vor disputa ultimele trei meciuri ale etapei: Bournemouth - Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United şi Wolverhampton Wanderers - Burnley.


