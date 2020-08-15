Transformare uimitoare în doar 10 secunde. E ACELAȘI CORP. Care e explicația - FOTO

”Cea mai rapidă transformare din lume, da, în doar 10 secunde.” scrie Sierra Nielsen pe Instagram. ”Aceste fotografii sunt amândouă cu corpul meu. Reale și needitate și amândouă sunt frumoase.” subliniază Sierra. Ea dezvăluie: ”Obișnuiam să urăsc fotografiile de la spate cu mine pentru că nu arătau ca fotografiile pe care le mai vedeam online”. Sierra Nielsen subliniază cât de importantă este postura pe care o avem în fața aparatului de fotografiat. Pe lângă acest aspect, foarte multe fotografii online sunt editate. Însă, dincolo de asta, postura corpului nostru este decisivă în realizarea unei fotografii reușite. ”Nimeni nu arată tot timpul ca versiunile pe care le postează. Corpurile noastre sunt diferite din multe unghiuri și poziții.” continuă ea.
Sierra face un apel către persoanele care o urmăresc să fie cea mai bună versiune a lor și să nu se lase influențați de fotografii manipulate.
World’s fastest transformation. ???? Yep, in only 10 seconds!! Crazy what a simple change in posing & a good old wedgie up the butt can do huh? ????⠀ ⠀ These photos are both my body. Real & unedited. And they are both beautiful.⠀ ⠀ I used to HATE rear shots of me, because they never seemed to measure up to the perfect rear shots of what I saw online.⠀ ⠀ Until I realized the power of posing online. Remember, photos you see in the media are usually posed and/or manipulated to look the way they do.⠀ ⠀ NO ONE looks like the posed versions of themselves all the time! Our bodies look different from many different angles and positions. They twist and bend and fold in all sorts of beautiful ways.⠀ ⠀ So please let go of the shame. Don’t let images like these dishearten you and just keep focusing on being the best version of YOU! ❤️⠀ ⠀ Ps. I see a lot of these kinds of photos being used to sell products and quick fix “grow a booty fast” programs online so don’t be fooled. Growing glutes times A LOT of time and consistency! ???????? #YourSoulSexy #DailyTruth #Instavsreality #selflove #selfacceptance #instagramvsreality #posing #strongwomen #selfconfidence #fitnessmotivation #womenempowerment #womenirl