Starul celui mai bun serial din ultimii zece ani a fost infectat cu COVID19

Florin Răvdan / 01 aug 2020 / 22:58
Starul serialului care a fost votat ca "cel mai bun al ultimului deceniu" a fost infectat cu noul coronavirus. 

Bryan Cranston, actorul principal din serialul Breaking Bad, a dezvăluit că a fost infectat cu noul coronavirus. 

„Salut. Cam pe-acum probabil că vă simțiți un pic legați, restricționați din punctul de vedere al mobilități și, la fel ca mine, sunteți plictisiți de asta!! Ei bine, vreau doar să vă încurajez să mai aveți un pic de răbdare. Eu am fost destul de strict în respectarea regulilor și, totuși, am luat virusul. Da, sună descurajant acum când peste 150.000 de americani au murit din cauza virusului. Eu am fost unul dintre cei norocoși. Vă îndemn să purtați masca, să vă spălați pe mâini și să rămâneți distanțați fizic. Vom învinge, dar DOAR dacă respectăm regulile împreună”, a spus starul american pe Instagram.

Bryan Cranston
coronavirus
serial
star

