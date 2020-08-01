Starul celui mai bun serial din ultimii zece ani a fost infectat cu COVID19

Bryan Cranston, actorul principal din serialul Breaking Bad, a dezvăluit că a fost infectat cu noul coronavirus.
„Salut. Cam pe-acum probabil că vă simțiți un pic legați, restricționați din punctul de vedere al mobilități și, la fel ca mine, sunteți plictisiți de asta!! Ei bine, vreau doar să vă încurajez să mai aveți un pic de răbdare. Eu am fost destul de strict în respectarea regulilor și, totuși, am luat virusul. Da, sună descurajant acum când peste 150.000 de americani au murit din cauza virusului. Eu am fost unul dintre cei norocoși. Vă îndemn să purtați masca, să vă spălați pe mâini și să rămâneți distanțați fizic. Vom învinge, dar DOAR dacă respectăm regulile împreună”, a spus starul american pe Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC