Îmbulzelile din oraș care au făcut premierul să PLÂNGĂ. Imagini GREU de crezut

Conform BBC, Sturgeon a comentat o serie de imagini realizate în centrul orașului Aberdeen, unde barul Hawthorn a fost pus în legătură cu 13 cazuri de coronavirus.
Premierul i-a implorat pe oameni să se gândească mai atent când vor să iasă în baruri sau restaurante și a spus că epidemia locală este „exact de ceea ce se temea” după redeschiderea industriei ospitalității din țara sa.
A bit scunnered by some of the photos appearing online from the city centre over the weekend. Covid-19 has not gone away - as is evident from the cluster linked to The Hawthorn Bar. Should act as the wake-up call some folk clearly need. pic.twitter.com/IxWeZjtmRA— Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) August 3, 2020