Îmbulzelile din oraș care au făcut premierul să PLÂNGĂ. Imagini GREU de crezut

03 aug 2020
Foto: Agerpres
Foto: Agerpres

Premierul Scoției, Nicola Sturgeon, a transmis că imaginile cu oameni care se întâlnesc în baruri și restaurante fără pic de distanțare socială o fac „să vrea să plângă”.

Conform BBC, Sturgeon a comentat o serie de imagini realizate în centrul orașului Aberdeen, unde barul Hawthorn a fost pus în legătură cu 13 cazuri de coronavirus.

Premierul i-a implorat pe oameni să se gândească mai atent când vor să iasă în baruri sau restaurante și a spus că epidemia locală este „exact de ceea ce se temea” după redeschiderea industriei ospitalității din țara sa.

covid-19
INTERNAȚIONAL
marea britanie
nicola sturgeon
Scotia

