Fost jucător la Barcelona, acuzat de hărţuire sexuală

O fostă angajată a clubului New York City FC îl acuză pe David Villa că a hărţuit-o sexual.
"Am crezut că primesc oportunitatea vieţii când am primit acest stadiu ca intern. Ceea ce am primit a fost că David Villa mă atingea în fiecare zi, iar şefii mei credeau că este un material de comedie excelent. Femeile suficient de curajoase să-şi spuna poveştile lor cu voce tare sunt eroii mei", a spus tânăra pe Twitter.
The harassment I went through at NYCFC was so bad that now the idea of professional sports terrifies me. Staying in the field of athletics terrifies me. I’m changing my entire career because the shit they did to me ruined my dreams.— Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020