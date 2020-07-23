Subcategorii în Sport

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Fost jucător la Barcelona, acuzat de hărţuire sexuală

Florin Răvdan / 23 iul 2020 / 13:53
Un fost jucător al Barcelonei, campion mondial şi european cu naţionala Spaniei, a fost acuzat de hărţuire sexuală. 

O fostă angajată a clubului New York City FC îl acuză pe David Villa că a hărţuit-o sexual. 

"Am crezut că primesc oportunitatea vieţii când am primit acest stadiu ca intern. Ceea ce am primit a fost că David Villa mă atingea în fiecare zi, iar şefii mei credeau că este un material de comedie excelent. Femeile suficient de curajoase să-şi spuna poveştile lor cu voce tare sunt eroii mei", a spus tânăra pe Twitter.

 

david villa
fotbal
hartuire

