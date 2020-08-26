CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. LIVETEXT la 21:00

CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. În cazul unei victorii, CFR Cluj va merge în turul trei al Ligii Campionilor. Dacă, însă, va pierde meciul, CFR va ajunge în turul trei al preliminariilor Europa League.
CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Echipe probabile:
CFR Cluj: 34. Bălgrădean - 16. Susici, 55. Vinicius, 3. Burcă, 45. Camora - 27. Chipciu, 37. Bordeianu, 8. Djokovici - 10. Deac, 99. Rondon, 18. V. Costache
Antrenor: Dan Petrescu
Dinamo Zagreb: 40. Livakovici - 30. Stojanovici, 28. Théophile-Catherine, 66. Dilaver, 22. Leovac - 5. Ademi, 13. Gojak - 92. Kądzior, 10. Majer, 99. Oršici - 21. B. Petkovici
Antrenor: Zoran Mamic
Arbitru: Antonio Carvalho