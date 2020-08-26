Subcategorii în Sport

Sport      Fotbal Florin Răvdan | 26 aug 2020 / 15:56

CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. LIVETEXT la 21:00

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio

CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Clujenii o înfruntă pe Dinamo Zagreb după ce săptămâna trecută a învins-o pe FC Floriana, din Malta. 

CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. În cazul unei victorii, CFR Cluj va merge în turul trei al Ligii Campionilor. Dacă, însă, va pierde meciul, CFR va ajunge în turul trei al preliminariilor Europa League. 

CFR Cluj - Dinamo Zagreb, PRELIMINARII LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Echipe probabile: 

CFR Cluj: 34. Bălgrădean - 16. Susici, 55. Vinicius, 3. Burcă, 45. Camora - 27. Chipciu, 37. Bordeianu, 8. Djokovici - 10. Deac, 99. Rondon, 18. V. Costache

Antrenor: Dan Petrescu

Dinamo Zagreb: 40. Livakovici - 30. Stojanovici, 28. Théophile-Catherine, 66. Dilaver, 22. Leovac - 5. Ademi, 13. Gojak - 92. Kądzior, 10. Majer, 99. Oršici - 21. B. Petkovici

Antrenor: Zoran Mamic

Arbitru: Antonio Carvalho

cfr cluj
Dinamo Zagreb
fotbal
Liga Campionilor

