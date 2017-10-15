Radu Tudor, mesaj din partea Pentagonului: SUA, investiții masive în România

Jurnalistul Radu Tudor a primit un răspuns din partea SUA. Potrivit lui Radu Tudor, Pentagonul a transmis că Româniva va avea un rol foarte important, iar mai multe baze americane vor fi prezente în țara noastră. Totodată, SUA va investi masiv în domeniul militar.
”In urma evolutiilor de securitate complicate in zona Marii Negre, din cauza agresiunii Rusiei, relevanta strategica a Romaniei a crescut si mai mult in NATO. Trupele aliate vor fi mult mai prezente, cu militari si tehnica, pentru intarirea Flancului Estic, amenintat de comportamentul nepredictibil din punct de vedere militar al Moscovei. Avand in vedere informatiile pe care le am privind extinderea prezentei militare americane in Romania, la Baza Mihai Kogalniceanu dar si in alte zone, am adresat Comandamentului Statelor Unite in Europa (USEUCOM) o intrebare in legatura cu dezvoltarile militare din Romania si intreg Flancul Estic”, transmite Radu Tudor pe blogul personal.
Iată mesajul oficial transmis de Pentagon:
"The United States changed the name of the European Reassurance Initiative to the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) to meet the needs of an evolving, dynamic and strategic environment.
The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) is focused on defense and deterrence so that it may enable and execute a full range of military missions in concert with our indispensable European allies and partners to secure U.S. national interests as well as to support our European partners.
EDI also reflects a strong and balanced approach to Russian aggression and malign influence in Eastern Europe. We have a strong relationship ship with Romania. The U.S. and Romanian forces conduct exercises together to enhance interoperability and improve readiness. Currently there are approximately 900 U.S. Army soldiers deployed throughout Romania on a rotational basis. The U.S. troops stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base increase the defense and deterrence potential of the entire Alliance, not only Romania, and is a clear demonstration of allied solidarity and determination to defend NATO's territory from any aggression.
The presence of rotational U.S. forces in Romania enhances allied military capabilities, sending a clear message to all potential aggressors – we are united, capable and ready to defend NATO sovereign territory."
