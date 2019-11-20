Categorii in Lifestyle


Loredana, așa cum nu ai mai văzut-o niciodată: Sunt onorată

Giorgiana Croitoru / 20 noi 2019 / 19:42
Loredana Groza
Loredana Groza

Loredana Groza a postat o fotografie inedită pe contul personal de socializare.

"Mândră de a fiu moldoveancă! Sunt onorată să port un costum tradițional din #Moldova care aparține lui #SofiaVicoveanca, Regina muzicii populare moldovenești", a scris Loredana Groza, în urmă cu puțin timp, pe Instagram.

