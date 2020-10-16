Subcategorii în Stiri

Internațional Neagoe Narcis-Florentin | 16 oct 2020 / 20:31

John Legend, TRIBUT pentru soția sa după pierderea sarcinii. „Sunt minunat de puterea pe care ai arătat-o”

Foto: Agerpres
Foto: Agerpres

Cântărețul american John Legend a vorbit despre dragostea și admirația pe care i le poartă soției sale, Chrissy Teigen, după ce complicațiile sarcinii ei a dus la pierderea celui de-al treilea copil.

Conform CNN, cântărețul a postat un videoclip, pe Instagram, în care cânta o melodie dedicată parteneri sale, apoi le-a mulțumit fanilor pentru rugăciuni și gânduri bune. „Asta este pentru Chrissy. Te iubesc și sunt recunoscător pentru tine și familia noastră. Am trecut prin cele mai bune clipe și cele mai rele momente împreună. M-a mișcat să porți în pântec copii noștri. Sunt minunat de puterea pe care ai arătat-o în cele mai grele momente”, a scris Legend, în postare.

Cuplul a anunțat moartea fiului lor, Jack, pe rețelele de socializare, la începutul lunii octombrie. Teigen fusese internată în spital și a stat la pat și a sângerat „pentru aproape o lună”. John și Chrissy au doi copii, Luna și Miles, care au fost concepuți prin FIV. Jack a fost conceput natural – ceva ce Teigen a spus că nu credea că este posibil.

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.

O postare distribuită de John Legend (@johnlegend) pe

