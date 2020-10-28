Donald Trump a vorbit despre libertatea presei din SUA. „Foarte multe s-au aflat”

Conform BBC, Trump a transmis: „SUA nu au Libertatea Presei, avem Suprimarea Subiectelor sau pur și simplu Fake News”. „Foarte multe s-au aflat în ultimele două săptămâni despre cât de coruptă este mass-media noastră, iar acum Big Tech, poate și mai rău”, a continuat el, răbufnind la adresa audierilor din Senat ale marilor companii de tehnologie.
Mai apoi, liderul Statelor Unite a acuzat redacțiile și companiile de tehnologie că nu reușesc să ascundă ceea ce el a numit „corupția marca Biden”.
The USA doesn’t have Freedom of the Press, we have Suppression of the Story, or just plain Fake News. So much has been learned in the last two weeks about how corrupt our Media is, and now Big Tech, maybe even worse. Repeal Section 230!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020
Why isn’t Twitter trending Biden corruption? It’s the biggest, and most credible, story anywhere in the world. Fake Trending!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020