Internațional Neagoe Narcis-Florentin | 28 oct 2020 / 21:29

Donald Trump a vorbit despre libertatea presei din SUA. „Foarte multe s-au aflat”

Foto: Agerpres
Foto: Agerpres

Președintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Donald Trump, a ieșit din nou cu declarații pe Twitter, criticând presa din națiunea pe care o conduce.

Conform BBC, Trump a transmis: „SUA nu au Libertatea Presei, avem Suprimarea Subiectelor sau pur și simplu Fake News”. „Foarte multe s-au aflat în ultimele două săptămâni despre cât de coruptă este mass-media noastră, iar acum Big Tech, poate și mai rău”, a continuat el, răbufnind la adresa audierilor din Senat ale marilor companii de tehnologie.

Mai apoi, liderul Statelor Unite a acuzat redacțiile și companiile de tehnologie că nu reușesc să ascundă ceea ce el a numit „corupția marca Biden”.

