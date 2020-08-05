Subcategorii în Stiri

O vedetă NETFLIX s-a SINUCIS la doar 23 de ani

05 aug 2020
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Daisy Coleman, care și-a spus povestea în documentarul Netflix „Audrie & Daisy”, s-a sinucis la 23 de ani, a dezvăluit mama sa.

Conform The Sun, Daisy și-a luat viața marți seara. „Ea îmi era cea mai bună prietenă și o fiică grozavă”, a spus Melinda. „Cred că a vrut să mă pregătească să cred că pot trăi fără ea. Nu pot. Îmi doresc să fi putut să-i iau durerea!”.

Tânăra de 23 de ani a apărut în documentarul Netflix din 2016 care a urmărit povestea sa și a familiei sale care s-au luptat cu trauma lăsat de un viol de când Daisy avea doar 14 ani, în timpul unei petreceri.

