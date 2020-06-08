Harry și Meghan, în culmea fericirii. Archie, PRIMELE cuvinte la doar UN an. NU "mama" și "tata"

Odată cu renunțarea la statutul de membri seniori ai Casei Regale britanice, Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au început să publice imagini și videoclipuri cu micuțul Archie, care crește văzând cu ochii.
La doar un an, micuțul Archie este extrem de adorabil și a început să rostească deja primele cuvinte.
Primele cuvinte rostite de Archie
Potrivit unui videoclip postat de Meghan, se vede clar că Archie iubește cărțile și poveștile pentru copii, este foarte energic, înțelegător și i-au crescut deja și dințișorii. Acum, cel mic a început să și vorbească, iar dintre primele sale cuvinte nu aveau cum să lipsească „mama” și „tata”.
„Spune câteva cuvinte, cum ar fi tata, mama, carte și câine”, a declarat o sursă a familiei pentru US Weekly, adăugând că Archie „adoră să joace v-ați ascunselea și să asambleze clădiri din piese de Lego”.
View this post on Instagram
“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES