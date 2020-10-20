Bucureștenii au primit un NOU ROALERT. Ce diferă

Telefoanele mobile ale bucureștenilor și ilfovenilor din jurul Capitalei au răsunat pentru a doua oară, de această dată la ora 11:20. Mesajul transmis de urgență de DSU este același, însă de această dată în limba engleză.
„Attention! In Bucharest, the level of spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is high - over 3 per thousand inhabitants. MASK is mandatory in open and closed spaces! SCHOOLS will run their courses online. INDOOR activity of restaurants, cafes, cinemas, performance halls and gambling halls is prohibited. These decisions are valid for the next 14 days. RESPECT sanitary measures so as not to enganger your life or the lives of those around you. DSU - IGSU”, se arată în varianta în limba engleză a mesajului.