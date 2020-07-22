Un bărbat din Palestina A ESCALADAT zidul spitalului pentru a-şi vedea mama bolnavă de COVID-19. Femeia a murit ulterior

Imaginile cu Jihad Al-Suwaiti au devenit virale pe internet, după ce bărbatul a fost fotografiat stând la fereastra secţiei ATI a spitalului HEBRON, din oraşul Beit Awa. Acesta a urcat până acolo pentru a o vedea pentru ultima dată pe mama sa, în vârstă de 73 de ani, înainte ca aceasta să fie răpusă de noul coronavirus, scrie news18.com.
The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away. pic.twitter.com/31wCCNYPbs— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 18, 2020