Un bărbat din Palestina A ESCALADAT zidul spitalului pentru a-şi vedea mama bolnavă de COVID-19. Femeia a murit ulterior

Florin Răvdan / 22 iul 2020 / 14:59
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Un bărbat din Palestina a fost fotografiat după ce a escaladat zidul exterior al unui spital pentru a-şi vedea mama încă o dată, înainte ca femeia să moară din cauza COVID-19. 

Imaginile cu Jihad Al-Suwaiti au devenit virale pe internet, după ce bărbatul a fost fotografiat stând la fereastra secţiei ATI a spitalului HEBRON, din oraşul Beit Awa. Acesta a urcat până acolo pentru a o vedea pentru ultima dată pe mama sa, în vârstă de 73 de ani, înainte ca aceasta să fie răpusă de noul coronavirus, scrie news18.com

barbat
covid
escalada
palestina
spital

