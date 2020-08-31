MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Marii câștigători. Lista completă

Printre cei care au cântat la eveniment s-au numărat BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma cu CNCO şi Lady Gaga cu Ariana Grande, scrie Variety. Keke Palmer, din filmul „Hustlers”, a fost gazda galei MTV, scrie Mediafax.
Ediţia din acest an a avut şi două categorii noi: cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă şi cea mai bună interpretare în carantină.
Iată lista câștigătorilor:
Video of the year: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Push Best New Artist: Doja Cat
Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage”
Video for good: H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe”
Artist of the year: Lady Gaga
Best R&B: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Best Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U”
Song of the year: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Qué Pena”
Best Direction: Taylor Swift – „The Man”
Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best K-Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Group: BTS
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine”
Best Rock: Coldplay – „Orphans”
Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa – „Physical”
Best Choreography: BTS – „On”
Best Editiing: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Song of the Summer: BLACKPINK „How You Like That”.