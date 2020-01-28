Imagini din Cuba și Jamaica, după cutremurul de 7,7. Ce a apărut pe străzi

Iată imaginile care circulă pe Twitter după cutremurul puternic:
This is from the Grand Cayman Island as a 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coasts of Cuba and Jamaica. (Via Jaiden Martin Sins on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/Wxtr8xMkX5— Chad (@ChadBlue_) January 28, 2020
Earthquake struck Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, Bahamas and mostly affected Cayman island. #earthquake pray for us in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/LWaWVAbcIm— Kheno Campbell® (@kash_191) January 28, 2020
Scene of what occurred in and around the chain of islands earlier today as a Powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits between Cuba ???????? and Jamaica ???????? earthquake Hit Jamaica #earthquake (dont have the exact location pic.twitter.com/jr1bygo79o— kharla (@sxeishorty) January 28, 2020
Cayman island after earth quake some parts of Jamaica and Cuba as well #earthquake pic.twitter.com/HCmp7oxmcW— Kheno Campbell® (@kash_191) January 28, 2020