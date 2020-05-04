Subcategorii în Coronavirus

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de urgență
confirmate
vindecate
decese
Anticorpul care învinge COVID-19, creat în laborator

Florin Răvdan / 04 mai 2020 / 21:16
Oamenii de ştiinţă au creat în condiţii de laborator un anticorp care poate neutraliza noul coronavirus. 

Anticorpul experimental poate ajuta la prevenirea sau tratarea COVID-19 şi a bolilor conexe, fie de unul singur, fie combinat cu un alt medicament, potrivit unui studiu publicat în jurnalul Nature Communications, citat de Bloomberg. Este clar, însă, că mai este nevoie de cercetări, deoarece rezultatele sunt confirmate doar în condiţii de laborator. 

Anticorpul, cunoscut sub numele de 47D11 ţinteşte proteina care îi dă coronavirusului forma de coroană şi îi permite să se ataşeze de celulele umane. În experiment, anticorpul a neutralizat atât COVID-19, dar şi SARS. 

 
 
 
