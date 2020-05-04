Anticorpul care învinge COVID-19, creat în laborator

Anticorpul experimental poate ajuta la prevenirea sau tratarea COVID-19 şi a bolilor conexe, fie de unul singur, fie combinat cu un alt medicament, potrivit unui studiu publicat în jurnalul Nature Communications, citat de Bloomberg. Este clar, însă, că mai este nevoie de cercetări, deoarece rezultatele sunt confirmate doar în condiţii de laborator.
Anticorpul, cunoscut sub numele de 47D11 ţinteşte proteina care îi dă coronavirusului forma de coroană şi îi permite să se ataşeze de celulele umane. În experiment, anticorpul a neutralizat atât COVID-19, dar şi SARS.
View this post on Instagram
● It's an early but promising step. Link in bio for more.⠀ ⠀ ● Scientists created a monoclonal antibody that can defeat the new coronavirus in the lab, an early but promising step in efforts to find treatments and curb the pandemic’s spread.⠀ ⠀ ● The experimental antibody may help prevent or treat Covid-19 and related diseases, either alone or in a drug combination, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Communications. More research is needed to see if the findings are confirmed in a clinical setting, Berend-Jan Bosch of Utrecht University in the Netherlands and colleagues wrote in the paper.⠀ ⠀ ● The antibody known as 47D11 targets the spike protein that gives the new coronavirus a crown-like shape and lets it enter human cells. In the Utrecht experiments, it didn’t just defeat the virus responsible for Covid-19 but also a cousin equipped with similar spike proteins, which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS.⠀ ⠀ ● Read more about the antibody by clicking the link in our profile.⠀ ⠀ ● Photo: CDC