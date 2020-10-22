Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail redactia@dcnews.ro și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional Neagoe Narcis-Florentin | 22 oct 2020 / 15:43

Statele Unite ale Americii CONDAMNĂ uciderea protestatarilor pașnici din Nigeria

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

Statele Unite au condamnat ferm „utilizarea focului deschis de către forțele armate din Lagos asupra protestatarilor”, a transmis secretarul de stat Mike Pompeo.

Conform BBC, militarii nigerieni au negat că are vreo implicare în împușcarea protestatarilor în cel mai mare oraș al Nigeriei, marți. Amnesty International a transmis că 12 persoane au fost ucise când forțele de securitate au deschis focul asupra manifestanților pașnici.

„Cei implicați ar trebui să răspundă conform legii. Ne extindem condoleanțele către victimele violenței și familiile lor”, a adăugat Mike Pompeo, în mesajul de pe Twitter terminat în #EndSARS.

Tagurile articolului:

INTERNAȚIONAL
Mike Pompeo
nigeria
protestatari
statele unite

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Subiectul despre care se vorbește prea puțin. Carmen Avram: Noi nu avem voie nici să spunem că marfa e românească!

  22 oct, 14:15

Carmen Avram FOTO FACEBOOK EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Mama Alexandrei Măceșanu: Mulțumesc statului că ne-a găsit copilul...
  21 oct, 13:59
Triplă criză în România. Cristoiu: Românii să ştie ce-i aşteaptă...
  21 oct, 10:18
Ciuvică: EI vor să CONDUCĂ țara! NU SE POATE
  21 oct, 13:21

Te-ar putea interesa

Putere și susținere pentru o ZODIE! Își pierduse orice speranță,...
  22 oct, 09:19
Se întâmplă până pe 18 iulie 2021! SCHIMBĂRI MAJORE pentru zodii
  22 oct, 08:18
Cum te ajută doi căței de USTUROI să scapi de RĂCEALĂ. Remediul...
  21 oct, 20:19
Predicție extraordinară! Susținere de la Univers pentru o ZODIE. Se...
  21 oct, 09:53
Cum scoți SLIME-ul de pe haine și cuverturi. Cel mai simplu TRUC....
  20 oct, 20:33
”Nu-l ascund!” Andreea Mantea rupe tăcerea și le spune fanilor...
  20 oct, 10:58
DCBusiness.ro
A fost descoperit cel mai mare zăcământ de aur din lume
  22 oct, 15:07
DCBusiness.ro
Poți cumpăra vaccin anti-covid. De unde și cât costă. Care sunt...
  22 oct, 15:07
DCBusiness.ro
COVID-19. Grupă de sânge rezistentă la boală? Studiu
  22 oct, 15:07
E incredibil de greu pentru o ZODIE! Se întâmplă RAPID
  20 oct, 10:02
DCMedical.ro
Apa de gură care te-ar scăpa de coronavirus
  22 oct, 12:11
DCMedical.ro
Vaccinul care ar opri progresia Alzheimer. Studii clinice
  22 oct, 12:11
Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE. Mare grijă la un detaliu important legat...
  20 oct, 08:28
Florin Ristei, într-o relație cu o concurentă de la ”X Factor”? - FOTO
  19 oct, 15:37
EVZ.ro
Pericol letal pentru Harry, Meghan și micuțul Archie! Moarte...
  22 oct, 15:40
EVZ.ro
Cum să eviți aglomerația la metrou? Trucul pe care nu multă lume îl...
  22 oct, 15:40
Monedă din aur care ar putea valora milioane de dolari. De ce este...
  19 oct, 11:22
Este curvă, dar nu și lider
  19 oct, 09:20
DefenseRomania.ro
Avioanele de război ale Spaniei vin să apere România
  22 oct, 14:09
DefenseRomania.ro
Divergențele între MApN și pensionarii militari se accentuează în...
  22 oct, 14:09
StiriDiaspora.ro
Convoi de ambulanțe în Italia. Scenariul de groază se repetă: Zeci...
  22 oct, 15:22
StiriDiaspora.ro
Sonia Ferrari, apariție de SENZAȚIE la „Chefi la Cuțite“: După ce a...
  22 oct, 15:22
DefenseRomania.ro
România, în clubul select al NATO. Germania e încă 'repetentă',...
  22 oct, 14:09
DefenseRomania.ro
Putin avertizează Vestul: Marina militară rusă, într-o misiune...
  22 oct, 14:09
DCBusiness.ro
S-a aflat cum poate fi oprită boala COVID-19. Descoperire de ultimă...
  22 oct, 15:07
DCMedical.ro
6 alimente bogate în vitamina D
  22 oct, 12:11
DCMedical.ro
Cancerul de cap și gât, posibil să fie detectat din respirație
  22 oct, 12:11
Șansă mare pentru o ZODIE în această săptămână! Va câștiga și toți...
  19 oct, 08:28
Țara care  votează legalizarea marijuanei și a eutanasiei
  17 oct, 11:08
Obicei SĂNĂTOS: Ce trebuie să faci înainte de a avea relații...
  16 oct, 23:29
TRUC pentru ca rujul să rămână pe buze atunci când porți mască
  16 oct, 20:49
Lună Nouă în Balanță, 16 octombrie, ora 22.31. MARE ATENȚIE la...
  16 oct, 16:34
Cum se fierbe CORECT orezul. Așa nu se va lipi niciodată. Ai GREȘIT...
  16 oct, 15:14
Ou ochi perfect. Trebuie să ții cont de o regulă de aur
  15 oct, 23:47
Nu ieși din casă fără să te dai cu acest produs! Capcană în care...
  15 oct, 21:12
Lună Nouă în Balanță, 16 octombrie. Află semnificația. Mesajul ce...
  15 oct, 20:58
Voropchievici, rună pentru România în octombrie
  15 oct, 19:15
Cum pui frunze de viță de vie la păstrare pentru iarnă. Acesta e...
  15 oct, 16:43
Începe un nou capitol pentru ZODII. Ce se va întâmpla RAPID....
  15 oct, 16:05
A fost supranumită „Regina Întunericului”. Nu o să-ți vină să crezi...
  15 oct, 14:42
Cine e în această poză? Îl recunoști? E aproape zilnic la TV
  14 oct, 22:58
Dezastru total pentru o ZODIE! Durere, blocaje, încurcături. Ce...
  14 oct, 16:03
Găsești bani pe stradă. Ce faci? Alte superstiții legate de casă....
  13 oct, 18:45
”Cred că e un semn că eu sunt aici!” NOUL JURAT de la ”Românii au...
  13 oct, 17:47
Zile diferite pentru o ZODIE. S-ar putea ca TOTUL să se schimbe
  13 oct, 16:07
Șerban Huidu, reacție DURĂ după anunțul că a fost dat AFARĂ:...
  13 oct, 10:41
Marte retrograd, schimbare pentru o ZODIE! Cel mai important mesaj...
  12 oct, 23:51
VLAD, episod 12 octombrie 2020. Totul e la limită, iar tensiunea...
  12 oct, 18:23
NOUĂ concurentă la ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”, după eliminarea...
  12 oct, 16:08
Transformare pentru o ZODIE înainte de 2021. Primește și ajutor,...
  12 oct, 16:01
Mit culoare coajă ouă. Care sunt cele mai bune - albe sau mai...
  11 oct, 19:38
Mori de râs: Un urs a deschis portiera mașinii. Ce-a urmat e...
  10 oct, 14:54
Poza asta îți va fenta creierul. Ce se întâmplă cu pisica din...
  09 oct, 08:40
Manuscris al lui Mao, în valoare de peste 250 milioane de dolari,...
  08 oct, 06:29
Comisia Europeană, DECIZIE pentru PRO TV. CINE PREIA compania....
  07 oct, 16:43
Puține femei ar îndrăzni să se îmbrace așa. Loredana Groza...
  06 oct, 08:47
Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE, însă îi va enerva pe ceilalți. Detaliul...
  06 oct, 08:22
Misterul dispariției Salonului de Chihlimbar, pe punctul de a fi...
  05 oct, 16:38
Secretul celei mai fragede fripturi de porc sau de vită. GENIAL!
  05 oct, 09:04
Schimbare SURPRIZĂ pentru o ZODIE, însă întâi se va enerva. Ce...
  05 oct, 08:13
Cum ne mint Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat și Tik Tok. "O imagine...
  04 oct, 21:09
Predicție excepțională pentru o ZODIE. TOTUL se întâmplă săptămâna...
  04 oct, 12:31
Antena 1, lovitură pentru Pro TV
  04 oct, 11:46
Marte, careu cu Pluto în curând. VEI AFLA TOT!
  03 oct, 23:18
Există un TRUC pentru cea mai gustoasă zacuscă. Aromă deosebită
  03 oct, 22:47
Vrei să-ți schimbi destinul? Citește ce spun Mihai Voropchievici și...
  03 oct, 22:09
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Statele Unite ale Americii CONDAMNĂ uciderea protestatarilor pașnici din Nigeria
acum 3 minute
PSD: PNL se înșală amarnic! Asta vor vota românii pe 6 decembrie
acum 5 minute
Liste parlamentare 2020. Ponta, anunțuri cheie lângă Tăriceanu: Avem soluții!
acum 12 minute
Ucraina vrea interzicerea smartphone-urilor în școli. Elevii nu mai sunt atenți la ore
acum 13 minute
Himerele visului american referitor la tehnologie ne afectează pe toți
acum 14 minute
Semnul care trebuie să vă trimită URGENT la medic. Prof. Dr. Patriciu Achimaș-Cadariu: Reţineţi acest mesaj
acum 15 minute
Timiș: PNL a cerut amânarea semnării parteneriatului administrativ cu USR PLUS
acum 18 minute
Decizia de a ELIMINA practic avortul, pe masa Curții Constituționale. Activiștii reacționează

Cele mai citite știri

pe 21 Octombrie 2020
Mama Alexandrei Măceșanu: Mulțumesc statului că ne-a găsit copilul și ne și amendează
pe 21 Octombrie 2020
Triplă criză în România. Cristoiu: Românii să ştie ce-i aşteaptă după 6 decembrie 2020!
pe 21 Octombrie 2020
Ciuvică: EI vor să CONDUCĂ țara! NU SE POATE
pe 21 Octombrie 2020
Românii, VIZAȚI! Carmen Avram: N-am crezut că se poate trăi așa ceva în Parlamentul European! Arată cât de mari sunt mizele
pe 21 Octombrie 2020
Răsturnare de situație în dosarul CEDO al Cameliei Bogdan. Mugur Ciuvică demontează un FAKE





Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.23
YesMy