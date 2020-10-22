Statele Unite ale Americii CONDAMNĂ uciderea protestatarilor pașnici din Nigeria

Conform BBC, militarii nigerieni au negat că are vreo implicare în împușcarea protestatarilor în cel mai mare oraș al Nigeriei, marți. Amnesty International a transmis că 12 persoane au fost ucise când forțele de securitate au deschis focul asupra manifestanților pașnici.
„Cei implicați ar trebui să răspundă conform legii. Ne extindem condoleanțele către victimele violenței și familiile lor”, a adăugat Mike Pompeo, în mesajul de pe Twitter terminat în #EndSARS.
The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 22, 2020