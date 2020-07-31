O girafă de 12 ani, desemnată cea mai înaltă din lume. Record mondial

Forest (n.r. tradus Pădurea), o girafă în vârstă de 12 ani, de la o grădină zoologică din Australia, a fost desemnată cea mai înaltă girafă din lume de către Guinness World Records, scrie BBC News.
Ea are o înălțime impresionantă de 5,7 m și are coarnele deasupra celorlalte două girafe cu care trăiește. Pentru a fi măsurată, personalul a trebuit să creeze un stâlp de măsurare special.
A fost nevoie de câteva luni pentru a surprinde videoclipurile și fotografiile pe care Guinness World Records le-a solicitat pentru a evalua înălțimea acesteia.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Forest, a 12-year-old giraffe, has been named as the world’s tallest giraffe by Guinness World Records. ???????? He's an impressive 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in) tall, and towers above the two other giraffes he lives with. Staff had to create a special measuring pole close to Forest's food dispenser in order to measure him. It took several months to capture the video and photos that Guinness World Records required to assess his height because it took some time for Forest to become familiar with the new feeder. Forest has fathered 12 calves over the last decade, with another on the way. The zoo is owned by well-known wildlife family the Irwins, and Terri, Bindi and Robert were on hand to receive the record on Forest's behalf. (????: @guinnessworldrecords) #Giraffe #AnimalsOfInstagram #Australia #BBCNews