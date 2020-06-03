Subcategorii în Stiri

BREAKING NEWS  Moartea lui George Floyd. Proteste la Londra. Un polițist a fost bătut - IMAGINI LIVE

Alexandru Ichim / 03 iun 2020 / 21:45
Proteste violente au loc în această seară și la Londra, după moartea bărbatului de culoare, George Floyd, în SUA. 

Zeci de mii de persoane protestează în această seară la Londra împotriva morții lui Geroge Floyd, scrie SkyNews. Protestatarii au renunțat la regulile de distanțare socială, dar majoritatea poartă măști și mănuși de protecție. 

Premierul Boris Johnson a reacționat și spune că moartea lui Floyd a fost „inescuzabilă” și „îngrozitoare”. 

În timpul manifestațiilor unul dintre polițiști a fost lovit cu pumnii, mai precizează sursa citată. 

 

 

george floyd
INTERNAȚIONAL
marea britanie
proteste
proteste londra
proteste sua
SUA

