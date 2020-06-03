Moartea lui George Floyd. Proteste la Londra. Un polițist a fost bătut - IMAGINI LIVE

Zeci de mii de persoane protestează în această seară la Londra împotriva morții lui Geroge Floyd, scrie SkyNews. Protestatarii au renunțat la regulile de distanțare socială, dar majoritatea poartă măști și mănuși de protecție.
Premierul Boris Johnson a reacționat și spune că moartea lui Floyd a fost „inescuzabilă” și „îngrozitoare”.
În timpul manifestațiilor unul dintre polițiști a fost lovit cu pumnii, mai precizează sursa citată.
A #BlackLivesMatter protest is taking place outside Downing Street following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.@skymarkwhite says that whilst there have been some scuffles, the "vast majority" have been "very peaceful"— SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 3, 2020
Read the latest: https://t.co/i9enRw29hX pic.twitter.com/DQdmBeOLNa