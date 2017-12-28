Categorii in Stiri


Bogdan Maleon, articole în volume colective. "Torturarea trupurilor în Bizanț după revoltă"

28 dec 2017

Profesorul Bogdan Maleon avea o activitate profesională impresionantă. Publicase zeci de articole de specialitate.

Vă prezentăm doar o mică parte din studiile şi articolele publicate în volume colective:

În drum spre „lumea de dincolo". Ierarhii urbane reflectate în ritualul de înmormântare din Iaşii secolelor XVI-XVIIl, în vol. Relaţiile dintre Ţările Române şi Bisericile Răsăritene în sec. XIV-XIX. Contribuţii, editat de Petronel Zahariuc, Iaşi, Editura Universităţii „Alexandru Ioan Cuza", 2009, p. 161-175 (ISBN 978- 973-703-439-7). 

The Torture of Bodies in Byzantium After the Riots (Sec. IV-VIII), in Killing and Being Killed: Bodies in Battle. Perspectives on Fighters in the Middle Ages, Mainz Historical Cultural Sciences, Volume 38, Jörg Rogge (Ed.), Bielefeld, 2017, p. 43-60 (ISBN: 978-3-8376-3783-0).

Competing Social and Cultural Identities in Funeral Spaces of Iaşi City during the Medieval and Modern Eras, în Angels, Demons and Representations of Afterlife within the Jewish, Pagan and Christian Imagery, Iulian Moga
(coordinator), Iaşi, Editura Universităţii „Alexandru Ioan Cuza", 2013, p. 476-484 (ISBN: 978-973-703-860-9).

Imperial Death in Byzantium. A Preliminary View Regarding the Negative Funerals, în „Transylvanian Review", vol. XIX, Supplement No. 5: 4, 2010, p. 9-33.







