Bărbat cu boală cronică la plămâni, IMAGINI VIRALE. Cum a ieşit din casă în pandemie

Un bărbat de 66 de ani din SUA, cu o boală cronică la plămâni, s-a costumat alături de soţia sa în astronaut şi a ieşit în oraş în plină pandemie.
Costumul este purtat pentru ca bărbatul să se asigure că nu va fi infectat cu noul coronavirus. Imaginile au devenit, însă virale.
Tercio won’t let a chronic lung disease stop him enjoying life during a pandemic. The 66-year-old, along with his wife Aliceia, have gone to extreme measures to keep safe in Brazil. ????????❤️????????As well as offering medical-grade protection from coronavirus, these suits also celebrate Tercio’s love of all things space. ????And let’s face it, they look cool too. (He even made the helmets himself.) (????Carl De Souza, Mauro Pimentel/AFP) #Astronaut #Space #Brazil #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Pandemic #BBCNews