Actriţă celebră de la Hollywood, FURIOASĂ după ce sora sa s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Pe cine dă vină. "Unul dintre voi a făcut asta"

''Sora mea, Kelly, care are lupus, suferă acum de COVID-19. Aceasta este camera ei de spital. Unul dintre voi, cei care nu purtaţi mască, a făcut asta. Ea nu are sistem imunitar. Singurul loc în care s-a dus a fost la farmacie. La ea în comitat nu poţi fi testat decât dacă eşti simptomatic, apoi aştepţi cinci zile pentru rezultate'', a scris Sharon Stone. ''Purtaţi mască! Pentru voi şi pentru alţii. Vă rog'', a scris Sharon Stone pe Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please ????.