Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional

Actriţă celebră de la Hollywood, FURIOASĂ după ce sora sa s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Pe cine dă vină. "Unul dintre voi a făcut asta"

Florin Răvdan / 17 aug 2020 / 15:01
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

O celebră actriţă de la Hollywood a răbufnit după ce sora sa s-a infectat cu coronavirus. 

''Sora mea, Kelly, care are lupus, suferă acum de COVID-19. Aceasta este camera ei de spital. Unul dintre voi, cei care nu purtaţi mască, a făcut asta. Ea nu are sistem imunitar. Singurul loc în care s-a dus a fost la farmacie. La ea în comitat nu poţi fi testat decât dacă eşti simptomatic, apoi aştepţi cinci zile pentru rezultate'', a scris Sharon Stone. ''Purtaţi mască! Pentru voi şi pentru alţii. Vă rog'', a scris Sharon Stone pe Instagram. 

Tagurile articolului:

coronavirus
covid
Sharon Stone
vedeta

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Mamă, pusă să aleagă care dintre cei TREI bebeluși va TRĂI. Reacția SFÂȘIETOARE: "Cuvintele NU păreau să se lege"

  17 aug, 14:22

Top 3 astazi

Gianina din "Las Fierbinți", poze INCENDIARE. FĂRĂ sutien:...
  16 aug, 14:22
ZODIA care are nevoie de LINIȘTE. Acum e MOMENTUL să vă RETRAGEȚI
  16 aug, 12:35
Radu Tudor, apel către români: "Faceți asta când cumpărați fructe...
  16 aug, 21:15

Te-ar putea interesa

Cum se păstrează corect ceapa. Așa nu se va mai strica
  17 aug, 08:59
Cum să atragi BANII în casă. Secret de la vindecătorii feng-shui....
  16 aug, 08:45
De ce să-ți freci pantofii cu o coajă de banană. Rezultat uimitor
  13 aug, 21:49
Dieta cu supă de roșii. Slăbești jumătate de kilogram pe zi
  13 aug, 20:37
Flori pentru Sfânta Maria. Cele mai frumoase aranjamente și buchete...
  13 aug, 18:02
Cele mai tari idei de torturi. Inspiră-te de aici pentru cei dragi!...
  13 aug, 17:02
DCBusiness.ro
Rusia atrage atenția: Va fi cel mai scurt RĂZBOI din istorie
  17 aug, 14:36
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirus. HAINA care te apără de COVID-19. Concluzie științifică
  17 aug, 14:36
DCBusiness.ro
Majorare cu 75% pentru unii pensionari. Cine sunt beneficiarii
  17 aug, 14:36
Țigările INTERZISE la terase. Cum pot transmite fumătorii...
  13 aug, 08:59
DCMedical.ro
Cancerul gastric: simptomele care ar trebui să ne alarmeze
  17 aug, 08:45
DCMedical.ro
Alimente care luptă cu durerea și combat inflamația
  17 aug, 08:45
Cum cureți și tai rapid dovleceii. Este foarte simplu! Cea mai bună...
  12 aug, 16:54
De ce să pui coji de ou în ghivecele cu flori. Este foarte tare! Ai...
  12 aug, 16:11
EVZ.ro
Poate muri oricând! O mare actriţă are vorbe grele pentru cei care...
  17 aug, 14:57
EVZ.ro
Băsescu a convins un fotbalist din Generaţia de Aur să i se...
  17 aug, 14:57
Capital.ro
Mirela VAIDA a făcut marele anunț! Ce se întâmplă cu Acces Direct....
  17 aug, 15:00
Capital.ro
Informația momentului în România. Klaus Iohannis a luat decizia:...
  17 aug, 15:00
DefenseRomania.ro
Kremlinul a desfășurat trupe ale Gărzii Naţionale Ruse la granița...
  17 aug, 14:11
DefenseRomania.ro
Ministrul adjunct al apărării din Polonia: Monitorizam atent...
  17 aug, 14:11
StiriDiaspora.ro
Familie de ROMÂNI, SPULBERATĂ de un șofer grăbit. Marius și fiica...
  17 aug, 12:55
StiriDiaspora.ro
Germania. MICROBUZ cu ROMÂNI, ACCIDENT GRAV. Șase VICTIME, între...
  17 aug, 12:55
DefenseRomania.ro
Lituania: Un ajutor militar al Rusiei în Belarus ar constitui ''o...
  17 aug, 14:11
DefenseRomania.ro
Federația Rusă a adus în Marea Neagră încă o navă purtătoare de...
  17 aug, 14:11
DCBusiness.ro
Lista sporurilor la pensie în funcție de vechimea în muncă
  17 aug, 14:36
DCMedical.ro
De ce te învinețești ușor. 8 boli și deficiențe semnalate de vânătăi
  17 aug, 08:45
DCMedical.ro
Dr Cătălin Manole: de ce e bine să folosim o cremă cu SPF mai mic
  17 aug, 08:45
De ce să pui o coajă de banană sub friptură, înainte de-a o băga la...
  11 aug, 18:07
Cum se păstrează corect cartofii. Așa nu se vor mai strica! Truc...
  11 aug, 16:21
Rețetă SĂNĂTOASĂ pentru momentele când vrei să înlocuiești cafeaua
  11 aug, 10:21
Surpriză URIAȘĂ la "Ferma". Cine intră în competiție. Nu te-ai fi...
  10 aug, 18:57
Tehnica firului invizibil. E folosită de hoți pentru a da spargeri...
  10 aug, 13:55
Pepene uriaș în grădina unui fermier rus
  10 aug, 09:41
Nu mai depozita cafeaua așa! Își pierde aroma. GREȘEALĂ pe care o...
  10 aug, 08:28
Dieta cu porumb fiert. Slăbești cinci kilograme în timp record
  09 aug, 20:42
Amestecă miere și bicarbonat de sodiu. MINUNE pentru tenul tău!
  09 aug, 19:19
Scapă de ţânţari cu un truc simplu. ”Arma” e la tine în bucătărie....
  09 aug, 18:34
Ziua Internațională a pisicii. Beneficii dacă ai acest animal în...
  08 aug, 09:51
Pune câteva boabe de cafea în frigider. TRUC genial
  08 aug, 09:24
Secretul din meniurile de la restaurant, DEZVĂLUIT. Să fiți atenți...
  07 aug, 22:26
Top 20 cele mai dulci pisicuțe. Îți fură inima pe loc (GALERIE FOTO)
  07 aug, 12:00
Desert de SENZAȚIE! Rețetă de papanași DELICIOȘI cu sos de căpșuni....
  06 aug, 23:23
De ce nu este bine să arunci PÂINEA. Faci un mare PĂCAT! Ce ți se...
  06 aug, 09:50
De ce să presari puțină sare pe tocător înainte de a tăia...
  05 aug, 10:46
Vă temeți de E 260 și E 200 din alimente? Ce trebuie să știți!
  04 aug, 22:59
De ce e extrem de PERICULOS să conduci la bustul gol. De acum...
  04 aug, 17:12
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui sare în scurgerea chiuvetei. Vei fi uimit...
  04 aug, 11:14
De ce trebuie să stropești peștele cu oțet, înainte de gătire. Este...
  04 aug, 08:56
Cum să-ți faci spray natural anti-țânțari. Ingredientul care-i pune...
  03 aug, 12:35
Cum deosebești vinul natural de cel falsificat. La ce să fii atent
  02 aug, 21:53
Cum bați RAPID albușurile spumă. Ai nevoie de un ingredient banal....
  02 aug, 17:42
De ce să pui sare de lămâie în apa în care fierbi ciupercile....
  02 aug, 16:47
Andreea Bălan și Tiberiu Argint s-au dat de gol: IMAGINILE...
  02 aug, 14:25
Veste foarte bună pentru o ZODIE! I se poate schimba viața chiar de...
  02 aug, 12:23
Lidia Buble plănuiește să se mute în altă țară? Anunțul bizar al...
  02 aug, 10:42
Secretele din spatele coșmarurilor, explicate de Lidia Fecioru și...
  02 aug, 09:17
Voropchievici, runa pentru România în august 2020: Fiți oameni...
  01 aug, 21:37
Semne că te place, dar se teme. Lidia Fecioru: Poate nu știai, dar...
  01 aug, 19:36
Horoscop RUNE august 2020. O zodie CÂȘTIGĂ și toți vor vrea lângă...
  01 aug, 20:13
Cu un singur truc vei obține cea mai fragedă friptură. GENIAL!
  01 aug, 18:27
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. E cel mai important mesaj pe care îl...
  01 aug, 16:00
Cum se fierbe corect fasolea uscată. Secretul bucătarilor
  01 aug, 13:33
De ce să pui un vas cu zahăr ars, fierbinte, în frigider. Trucul...
  01 aug, 08:31
Top 20 imagini amuzante cu cel mai bun prieten al omului. Te...
  31 iul, 21:15
Cum te poți răcori în zilele toride, dacă nu ai aer condiționat....
  31 iul, 20:54
Cum fierbi carnea rapid. Ai nevoie de un ingredient banal. Nu e...
  31 iul, 16:52
DEZASTRU TOTAL pentru o zodie în august! Nimeni nu se aștepta! E...
  31 iul, 13:56
GATA! Urmează schimbări MAJORE în august 2020. Astrolog: Cine...
  31 iul, 10:22
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Actriţă celebră de la Hollywood, FURIOASĂ după ce sora sa s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Pe cine dă vină. "Unul dintre voi a făcut asta"
acum 5 minute
Dr. Oancea avertizează: Dracul chiar e NEGRU! Până nu pierzi pe cineva drag, nu conștientizezi
acum 18 minute
Guvernul de la Minsk A DEMISIONAT
acum 23 de minute
Irina Rimes, IEȘIRE în online: "Voiam să o spun de mult și mă tot ABȚINEAM"
acum 26 de minute
Se RĂCEȘTE: ANM, prognoza meteo pe două săptămâni, pe regiuni. Vremea până în 30 august
acum 30 de minute
Belarus bagă UE în ședință-fulger
acum 31 de minute
Parlamentul vrea să stabilească data alegerilor parlamentare, Iohannis atacă la CCR. Zegrean: O mişcare bună! Asta scrie în Constituţie
acum 38 de minute
Mamă, pusă să aleagă care dintre cei TREI bebeluși va TRĂI. Reacția SFÂȘIETOARE: "Cuvintele NU păreau să se lege"

Cele mai citite știri

pe 16 August 2020
Gianina din "Las Fierbinți", poze INCENDIARE. FĂRĂ sutien: Fermecătoare!
pe 16 August 2020
ZODIA care are nevoie de LINIȘTE. Acum e MOMENTUL să vă RETRAGEȚI
pe 16 August 2020
Radu Tudor, apel către români: "Faceți asta când cumpărați fructe și legume! E posibil să nu fie în regulă"
pe 16 August 2020
Sondaj SOCIOPOL. Surpriză în București. Cine câștigă alegerile locale
pe 16 August 2020
Marcel Ciolacu, detaliu-cheie despre numele premierului propus de PSD






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.23
YesMy