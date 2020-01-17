"Trump: Son of a bitch!". Aluzie la punerea sub acuzare într-un eveniment la Casa Albă

Spre finalul evenimentului, Trump a lansat o invitaţie către baschetbalişti să meargă în Biroul Oval pentru poze.
"O să facem fotografii în spatele biroului. E aici de mult timp. Au fost mulţi preşedinţi. Unii buni, unii nu prea. Dar acum aveţi unul bun, chiar dacă încearcă să îl pună sub acuzare pe nenorocit. Vă vine să credeţi? Vă vine să credeţi?", a spus Donald Trump.
Preşedintele american a primit un tricou al Tigrilor pe care era scris numele său şi numărul 45.
President Trump referenced his impeachment on Friday as he welcomed the Louisiana State University Tigers to the White House to celebrate their national football championship. Toward the end of the event in the East Room, Trump said he was inviting players to come with him to the Oval Office to take pictures. “We’ll take pictures behind the Resolute Desk,” Trump said. “It’s been there a long time. A lot of presidents. Some good, some not so good. But you’ve got a good one now, even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe that? Can you believe that?” Trump’s comments came shortly after he was presented with an LSU jersey bearing his last name and the number 45.