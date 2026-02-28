Qatar Airways reia zborurile din Doha de duminică, 1 martie

"Breaking news: Qatar Airways anunta reluarea zborurilor de maine, 1 Martie, ora 19:00 (Doha time).

-

Qatar Airways flight operations will resume at 1900 Doha time (1600 UTC) on 1 March 2026.

Flights scheduled to arrive in Doha from 1900 Doha time (1600 UTC) on 1 March 2026 will operate as planned. Passengers travelling on these services should proceed to their departure airport and complete check-in as normal.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and employees remain our highest priority. We sincerely thank our passengers for their patience and understanding during this period.

Qatar Airways will continue to share updates as more information becomes available", a scris Răzvan Pascu pe Facebook.

