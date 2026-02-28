€ 5.0953
|
$ 4.3179
|

Subcategorii în Stiri

DCNews TV
Curs valutar: € 5.0953
|
$ 4.3179
 
DCNews Stiri Qatar Airways reia zborurile din Doha de duminică, 1 martie
Data publicării: 23:02 28 Feb 2026

BREAKING NEWS Qatar Airways reia zborurile din Doha de duminică, 1 martie
Autor: Florin Răvdan

avion zburand Sursa foto: Freepik, @Kireyonok_Yuliya

Răzvan Pascu, consultant în turism, anunţă reluarea zborurilor Qatar Airways în Doha de duminică, 1 martie.

"Breaking news: Qatar Airways anunta reluarea zborurilor de maine, 1 Martie, ora 19:00 (Doha time).
-
Qatar Airways flight operations will resume at 1900 Doha time (1600 UTC) on 1 March 2026.

Flights scheduled to arrive in Doha from 1900 Doha time (1600 UTC) on 1 March 2026 will operate as planned. Passengers travelling on these services should proceed to their departure airport and complete check-in as normal.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and employees remain our highest priority. We sincerely thank our passengers for their patience and understanding during this period.

Qatar Airways will continue to share updates as more information becomes available", a scris Răzvan Pascu pe Facebook.

CITEŞTE ŞI Veşti importante pentru cei care trebuiau să zboare din Orientul Mijlociu spre Europa, dar au zboruri anulate. Ce primesc de la companiile aeriene

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

qatar airways
zboruri
  Facebook   Twitter   WhatsApp   Email

Comentarii

Pentru a vedea sau a publica comentarii, te rugăm să te autentifici în Facebook.
 
 
Cele mai noi știri
Publicat acum 25 minute
Qatar Airways reia zborurile din Doha de duminică, 1 martie
Publicat acum 29 minute
Cine spune adevărul despre Khamenei? Purtătorul de cuvânt de la MAE iranian spune că ayatollahul e "teafăr şi nevătămat"
Publicat acum 47 minute
Donald Trump şi-a anunţat opţiunile în conflictul cu Iran
Publicat acum 1 ora si 23 minute
Mi-Th Influencer. Ondyna Maniţă, toate detaliile despre îngrijirea părului
Publicat acum 1 ora si 38 minute
Tren aerian pentru revenirea israelienilor din străinătate acasă. Iranul, părăsit de Hamas şi Hezbollah?
 
Cele mai citite știri
Publicat acum 10 ore si 4 minute
Valuri de rachete interceptate de Emiratele Arabe Unite. Explozii în Abu Dhabi, Dubai/ Imagini video din Doha
Publicat acum 14 ore si 41 minute
Israelul, "lovituri preventive" asupra Iranului, coordonate cu SUA. Update: Explozii auzite la Ierusalim - LIVE TEXT
Publicat acum 9 ore si 8 minute
Epic Fury, atacul care depășește tot ce s-a văzut. Ofensiva SUA - Israel, demonstrație de forță fără precedent față de Teheran/ Gen. Mîndrescu: Când se vor opri
Publicat acum 14 ore si 54 minute
Horoscop 28 februarie 2026. Astrolog Daniela Simulescu, previziunile pentru toate zodiile
Publicat acum 3 ore si 5 minute
Bogdan Chirieac - Traian Băsescu, concluzii după prima zi de conflict între SUA, Israel şi Iran. Comparaţie cu invazia lui Putin din Ucraina. Cât va dura conflictul
 
solutia simpla la criza zapezii de neimaginat in romania Soluția simplă la ”criza zăpezii”, de neimaginat în România

de Val Vâlcu

platforma sau norma o noua dezbatere dupa o drama nationala Platforma sau norma? O nouă dezbatere după o dramă națională

de Val Vâlcu

rodica mitu nu avea impulsul de a merge dar a avut impulsul de a trai 31 ianuarie o zi a oftatului in culori trei ani fara colega noastra de la dc news Rodica Mitu nu avea impulsul de a merge, dar a avut impulsul de a trăi. 31 ianuarie, o zi a oftatului în culori: Trei ani fără colega noastră de la DC News

de Anca Murgoci

vezi arhiva de editoriale
 
x close