O operă celebră, DISTRUSĂ de o restaurare. Imagini HILARE și TRISTE

Neagoe Narcis-Florentin / 23 iun 2020 / 22:18
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

O operă din baroc cu Sfânta Maria este cea mai recentă pictură neprețuită care a fost distrusă în timpul restaurării.

Un colecționar privat de artă a fost taxat cu 1.200 euro de un restaurator de mobilă pentru curățarea și repararea picturii lui Bartolome Esteban Murillo. Însă, lucrurile nu au mers cum ar fi trebuit, iar Sf. Maria a rămas de nerecunoscut după două încercări eșuate de restaurare.

SEMNĂTURI pentru MOȚIUNEA împotriva Guvernului. Ciolacu a dat cărțile pe față

  23 iun, 21:11

Marcel Ciolacu FOTO AGERPRES BREAKING NEWS

