O operă celebră, DISTRUSĂ de o restaurare. Imagini HILARE și TRISTE

Un colecționar privat de artă a fost taxat cu 1.200 euro de un restaurator de mobilă pentru curățarea și repararea picturii lui Bartolome Esteban Murillo. Însă, lucrurile nu au mers cum ar fi trebuit, iar Sf. Maria a rămas de nerecunoscut după două încercări eșuate de restaurare.
The original is on the left. The two attempts at "restoring" it are on the right. Ouch.— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 22, 2020
"Experts call for regulation after latest botched art restoration in Spain: Immaculate Conception painting by Murillo reportedly cleaned by furniture restorer."https://t.co/t3kAIZYnNS pic.twitter.com/m8Kabrt7Qu