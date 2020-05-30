Subcategorii în Stiri

Michelle Obama, reacţie după uciderea lui George Floyd. "Sunt epuizată. Pare fără sfârşit"

Florin Răvdan / 30 mai 2020 / 20:39
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Michelle Obama a reacţionat cu privire la uciderea lui George Floyd de către un agent de poliţie în oraşul Minneapolis din SUA.

"Ca atât de mulţi dintre voi, sunt îndurerată de această tragedie. Şi sunt epuizată, pentru că pare fără sfârşit. Acum vorbim despre George, Breonna şi Ahmaud. Înainte de ei au fost Eric, Sandra şi Michael. Continuă la nesfârşit. Rasele şi rasismul sunt o realitatea pe care învăţăm să o suportăm. Dar dacă vrem vreodată să o depăşim, nu poate fi vorba doar despre oamenii de culoare care trebuie să se adapteze. Depinde de noi toţi, indiferent cât de bine intenţionaţi ne credem. Trebuie să muncim mult! Începe cu auto-examinarea şi ascultarea acelora ale căror vieţi sunt diferite de a noastră. Se termină cu justiţie, compasiune şi empatie, care se manifestă în vieţile noastre şi pe străzile noastre", a scris Michelle Obama pe Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Tagurile articolului:

george floyd
michelle obama
reacţie

