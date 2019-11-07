Leonardo DiCaprio se implică în Marșul Pădurilor din România. Ce a postat acesta

Acesta a distribuit, pe contul său de Instagram, o postare a Greenpeace despre Marșul Pădurilor din România, care a avut loc duminică atât în București, cât și în mai multe orașe din țară.
„Peste 4.000 de oameni au mers aseară pe străzile Bucureștiului, cerând Ministerului Apelor Pădurilor din România să pună capăt exploatării ilegale și o protecție reală pentru ultimele păduri virgine din Europa. Proteste similare au avut loc în mai multe orașe din țară", se arată în postare lui de pe Instagram.
"În fiecare an, 38 de milioane de metri cubi de lemn dispar din pădurile României. Majoritatea copacilor sunt tăiați ilegal. Au avut loc, de asemenea, sute de atacuri asupra pădurarilor - doi dintre ei au fost uciși brutal, pentru că au protejat aceste păduri. Din Amazon până în România, atacurile împotriva apărătorilor pădurilor cresc. Trebuie să protejăm pădurile și pe oamenii care le apără", se mai adaugă.
#Regram #RG @greenpeace: More than 4000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country. Each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests. Most of the trees are cut down illegally. . There have also been hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests. From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them. ???????????? . . #StopIllegalLogging . ???? Cătălin Georgescu / @greenpeace_romania . . #greenpeace #forests #forestsarelife #amazon #nature #conservation #trees #treesofinstagram????#romania