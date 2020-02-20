Incredibil! Ea este SOSIA lui Meghan Markle. "Sunteți gemene?". Fanii sunt șocați

Akeisha Land, o femeie din Missouri, în vârstă de 39 de ani, mamă a doi copii, blogger și influencer, a atras atenția tuturor internauților după ce a publicat mai multe fotografii în care seamănă izbitor cu Meghan Markle.
Akeisha a devenit vedetă peste noapte, atunci când a postat un selfie dulce alături de fiica sa Greyson, iar în acel moment, toată lumea a confundat-o imediat cu Ducesa de Sussex. În plus, în prezent are mai mult de 150.000 de urmăritori pe Instagram.
Comentariile oamenilor
Nu numai că Akeisha are aceeași culoare a părului ca Meghan, dar au chiar și același zâmbet și aceeași culoare a ochilor.
"Semeni foarte mult cu Markle! Ești frumoasă! Dar să sperăm că ești la fel de frumoasă și în interior! Întreaga ta familie este frumoasă", "Sunteți surori gemene?", au comentat fanii pe Instagram.
Ce spune Akeisha Land despre comentariile oamenilor și despre asemănarea dintre ea și Meghan
"Nebunie. A fost o nebunie. Sunt foarte anxioasă în acest moment. Cascada de comentarii de la fotografia cu mine și Greyson... literalamente toate comentariile sunt despre mine. În mod normal primim comentarii de genul: Oh, ce drăguță este. De data asta, în schimb, toate sunt despre mine. Este un sentiment diferit. Nu sunt obișnuită să mă arăt. Sunt obișnuită să primesc complimente pentru copiii mei. Este copleșitor", spune Akeisha potrivit people.com.
"Oamenii de pe stradă vin la mine și mă întreabă dacă cineva mi-a spus că semăn cu... Mereu râd până ca ei să termine întrebarea pentru că știu exact ce vor spune, fiindcă am auzit asta prea des, mai ales în ultima vreme, de când am început să port părul drept.
Chiar și prietenii apropiați și familia mea spun că semnăn cu ea. Chiar dacă eu nu văd asemănări, o iau ca pe un compliment pentru că este superbă", a adăugat femeia pentru The Sun.
