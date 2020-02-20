Categorii in Lifestyle


Incredibil! Ea este SOSIA lui Meghan Markle. "Sunteți gemene?". Fanii sunt șocați

20 feb 2020
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Fanii Casei Regale britanice sunt șocați după ce au găsit-o pe sosia lui Meghan Markle. Este incredibil cât de mult seamănă cele două. 

Akeisha Land, o femeie din Missouri, în vârstă de 39 de ani, mamă a doi copii, blogger și influencer, a atras atenția tuturor internauților după ce a publicat mai multe fotografii în care seamănă izbitor cu Meghan Markle. 

Akeisha a devenit vedetă peste noapte, atunci când a postat un selfie dulce alături de fiica sa Greyson, iar în acel moment, toată lumea a confundat-o imediat cu Ducesa de Sussex. În plus, în prezent are mai mult de 150.000 de urmăritori pe Instagram. 

Comentariile oamenilor

 

Nu numai că Akeisha are aceeași culoare a părului ca Meghan, dar au chiar și același zâmbet și aceeași culoare a ochilor. 

"Semeni foarte mult cu Markle! Ești frumoasă! Dar să sperăm că ești la fel de frumoasă și în interior! Întreaga ta familie este frumoasă", "Sunteți surori gemene?", au comentat fanii pe Instagram.

Ce spune Akeisha Land despre comentariile oamenilor și despre asemănarea dintre ea și Meghan

 

"Nebunie. A fost o nebunie. Sunt foarte anxioasă în acest moment. Cascada de comentarii de la fotografia cu mine și Greyson... literalamente toate comentariile sunt despre mine. În mod normal primim comentarii de genul: Oh, ce drăguță este. De data asta, în schimb, toate sunt despre mine. Este un sentiment diferit. Nu sunt obișnuită să mă arăt. Sunt obișnuită să primesc complimente pentru copiii mei. Este copleșitor", spune Akeisha potrivit people.com.

"Oamenii de pe stradă vin la mine și mă întreabă dacă cineva mi-a spus că semăn cu... Mereu râd până ca ei să termine întrebarea pentru că știu exact ce vor spune, fiindcă am auzit asta prea des, mai ales în ultima vreme, de când am început să port părul drept. 

Chiar și prietenii apropiați și familia mea spun că semnăn cu ea. Chiar dacă eu nu văd asemănări, o iau ca pe un compliment pentru că este superbă", a adăugat femeia pentru The Sun.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! ????????‍♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! ????

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) onJan 27, 2020 at 9:41am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! ???????? Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! ???? • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌????I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code greyson20 to save 20% off of your purchase ❤️

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) onJan 22, 2020 at 9:35am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

MY HAIR JOURNEY: Ok so do y’all remember back in December when I posted how I’d had serious postpartum hair loss and I’d be starting a new hair journey with @merakigrowth starting in January? Well I did and look at these results y’all (swipe to see my 6-month progress)!! ❤️ • These results are everything!! Y’all don’t understand how many years and how many different things I’ve tried, to no avail, to get my edges to grow and for my hair to stop breaking and shedding so much (big shout out to @toppikhair fibers for helping me hide my non-existent edges during the struggle ????????). The photos probably don’t do justice on showing just how thick and long my hair is now. Because the healthier my hair has gotten my curls are springing up even more so they seem shorter than they really are (shout out to @bouncecurl for beautifying them). But it wasn’t even length I cared about (that’s just been a bonus), what’s truly amazed me is the reduction in hair shedding/breakage resulting in thicker and fuller hair. And EDGESSSSSSS!! ❤️ • Also, the braid length comparison doesn’t do justice either because in my January photo my shirt was kind of bunched up making it seem as if my hair was actually longer than it really was. If my shirt was pulled taut like it was in the April photo my guess is the braids would have actually only gone to about 9 or 10 inches, that means I’ve had like 5-6 inches of growth in this short time (the average YEARLY rate for African hair types is only 4 inches; and it’s 5-6 inches for other races)!! I’ve only been using the oil for 6 months total and I think these photos speak for themselves! I can not say enough about @merakigrowth so my hair is saying it all, THANK YOU! • Want to try it yourself? Use our code: GREYSONXO for 20% off ❤️ • #merakigrowth #wcw #bouncecurl #toppik #curlyhair #naturalhair #healthyhair #curls

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) onJun 26, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

