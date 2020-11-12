Subcategorii în Lifestyle

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail redactia@dcnews.ro și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Lifestyle      Vedete Florin Răvdan | 12 noi 2020 / 08:10

Fanii Prison Break, ŞOCAŢI. Actorul principal a făcut anunţul. "Am terminat. E OFICIAL"

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
prison-break
prison-break

Wentworth Miller, actorul care îl interpretează pe Michael Scofield în Prison Break, a făcut un anunţ care îi va întrista pe toţi fanii serialului. 

Actorul a anunţat că nu va mai juca rolul lui Michael Scofield, pentru că nu mai vrea să interpreteze personaje heterosexuale. 

Am terminat. Cu PB. Oficial. Pur şi simplu nu vreau să joc personaje heterosexuale. Poveştile lor au fost spuse (şi spuse). Înţeleg că acest lucru este dezamăgitor. Îmi pare rău. Dacă eşti fan înfocat şi te deranjează [pentru că] te-ai îndrăgostit de un bărbat heterosexual fictiv interpretat de un adevărat gay ... Asta e problema ta - W.M", a scris actorul pe Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. ????️‍????

A post shared by @ wentworthmiller on

Tagurile articolului:

actor
prison break
wentworth miller

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Titus Corlățean: Am primit un telefon! NU mai au acces la acest medicament!

  11 noi, 22:20

Foto Agerpres

Top 3 astazi

MAI - bilanț COVID-19. Un nou RECORD de decese. Situația din...
  11 noi, 12:30
Grindeanu: Iohannis a picat în CAPCANĂ. Cea mai mare greșeală, e...
  11 noi, 11:24
”Ziua Z”, ușor de memorat. Vela: 11.11. Cea mai mare ACȚIUNE din...
  11 noi, 10:46

Te-ar putea interesa

11.11.2020. Voropchievici: Conglomeratul de 1111 este un mesaj al...
  11 noi, 23:39
Folosești bulion în mâncare? Atunci sigur ți s-a întâmplat...
  11 noi, 20:12
ZODIA care își va întâlni marea iubire în 2021. Horoscopul arată...
  11 noi, 16:04
Lună Nouă în Scorpion, 15 noiembrie 2020. Astrolog: Profitați de...
  10 noi, 22:57
Urmează o perioadă extraordinară pentru o ZODIE! Familia și...
  10 noi, 16:09
Nu primi următoarele cadouri de la nimeni
  09 noi, 22:45
DCBusiness.ro
Explozii la noua centrală NUCLEARĂ din BELARUS. Lituania, în ALERTĂ
  12 noi, 07:59
DCBusiness.ro
VIRUSUL dispare în doar TREI minute. Americanii au găsit soluția
  12 noi, 07:59
DCBusiness.ro
Medicament ieftin și cunoscut, eficient împotriva covid-19
  12 noi, 07:59
Luna Nouă, schimbare WOW pentru o ZODIE în noiembrie! Apare o veste...
  09 noi, 16:03
DCMedical.ro
MEDICAMENTUL care are ca efect secundar PSIHOZA: o tânără a sărit...
  10 noi, 08:40
DCMedical.ro
HALUCINANT! Poliția locală din Focșani a sunat un DECEDAT ca să...
  10 noi, 08:40
"Cetățeni ai României, atenție! Cine se comportă urât, înjură, în...
  06 noi, 17:33
X FACTOR, 6 noiembrie. Fiica lui Andrei Gheorghe, în fața...
  06 noi, 10:20
EVZ.ro
Vaccinul există, dar cât o să plătim pentru el?! Americanilor nu o...
  12 noi, 08:08
EVZ.ro
I s-a tras de la ouă: Fostul iubit al Vicăi Blochina a pățit-o ca...
  12 noi, 08:08
Veste extraordinară pentru o ZODIE. E anul ei în 2021?! AFLĂ toate...
  06 noi, 08:15
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui LĂMÂIE și GHEAȚĂ în coșul de GUNOI. Nu...
  05 noi, 20:58
DefenseRomania.ro
FOTO: Misteriosul zbor deasupra Californiei. Un proiect SUA...
  11 noi, 17:55
DefenseRomania.ro
Faceţi cunoştinţă cu Patria Heavy UGV, primul transportor blindat...
  11 noi, 17:55
StiriDiaspora.ro
Germania. ROMÂNCĂ, luată OSTATICĂ și UCISĂ de iubit. Polițiștii...
  11 noi, 23:55
StiriDiaspora.ro
Suedia, RESTRICȚII CONTROVERSATE: Autoritățile INTERZIC ALCOOLUL...
  11 noi, 23:55
DefenseRomania.ro
Turcia e de neoprit! Erdogan a pus ochii pe Crimeea lui Putin
  11 noi, 17:55
DefenseRomania.ro
VIDEO: Armenii refuză să recunoască înfrângerea! Lacrimi, durere,...
  11 noi, 17:55
DCBusiness.ro
S-a aflat cum poate fi oprită boala COVID-19. Descoperire de ultimă...
  12 noi, 07:59
DCMedical.ro
Fructul care a dat-o pe spate pe nutriționista Mihaela Bilic. „Am...
  10 noi, 08:40
DCMedical.ro
De ce să nu te ascunzi de soare. Cât de important este pentru...
  10 noi, 08:40
Tensiuni mari pentru o ZODIE. Se poate schimba TOT cu un singur gest
  05 noi, 09:19
Cum scapi de MIROSUL URÂT din CASEROLE. Trucul BANAL și eficient!...
  04 noi, 16:18
Gina Pistol și Speak - NU te-ai fi așteptat la așa ceva!
  04 noi, 15:13
Daiana Anghel, secrete pentru a avea un ten spectaculos. PONTURI tari
  04 noi, 11:42
Două ZODII, cele mai IMPORTANTE mesaje. Schimbare chiar de azi!
  04 noi, 09:45
Ce se întâmplă dacă lași o cutie cu bicarbonat în șifonier. Îți...
  03 noi, 16:10
Predicție extraordinară pentru o ZODIE! În sfârșit, se întâmplă!
  03 noi, 08:53
De ce să-ți faci PROVIZII de UNT. Ne vei mulțumi, în următoarea...
  02 noi, 16:15
Loredana Groza, moment MEMORABIL la Antena 1. Nimeni nu se aștepta
  02 noi, 15:52
Bianca Drăgușanu, ”mințită și păcălită de două personaje penibile”:...
  02 noi, 14:16
Noutăți pentru o ZODIE! Cel mai important mesaj la început de...
  02 noi, 08:18
Pune OȚET pe o FELIE de PÂINE și las-o în bucătărie. Efect MIRACULOS!
  01 noi, 14:40
Ce fel de lapte pui în cafea. Ai procedat total greșit până acum
  01 noi, 10:00
Adriana Bahmuțeanu: Femeia care i-a marcat viața lui Cătălin Botezatu
  30 oct, 23:42
X FACTOR, 30 octombrie. Nu le-a venit să creadă când au văzut cine...
  30 oct, 19:20
Așa faci cele mai pufoase găluște pentru supă. Rețetă veche de trei...
  30 oct, 19:11
De ce Luna Plină în Taur de pe 31 octombrie e diferită față de...
  30 oct, 16:04
Cum CUREȚI petele de pe CADĂ. Ai nevoie de două INGREDIENTE banale...
  30 oct, 11:18
NUMERE norocoase la LOTO, în funcție de zodie. Poți CÂȘTIGA o AVERE
  30 oct, 10:35
Hipnotistul Andrei Voicu avertizează: Riscăm încă o pandemie în...
  29 oct, 18:42
Perioadă extrem de PUTERNICĂ, cum rar apare! Ce urmează RAPID...
  29 oct, 16:08
S-a căsătorit Ruby în secret?! Artista a dezvăluit TOT: Am zis că...
  28 oct, 23:41
Lună Plină în Taur. Planuri dărâmate, surprize ciudate. Astrolog:...
  28 oct, 23:16
Și-a dus telefonul la reparat. E incredibil ce a urmat! ORICINE o...
  28 oct, 19:56
Adori salata de vinete? TRUCUL care îți va ușura enorm munca în...
  28 oct, 16:22
Lună Plină în Taur, 31 octombrie 2020. Ce se întâmplă RAPID cu o ZODIE
  28 oct, 16:04
Bucurie de toamnă în zâmbetul copilului tău. Cei mai dulci pui de...
  28 oct, 15:48
În ce ORDINE trebuie să adaugi LAPTELE și ZAHĂRUL în CAFEA. Ai...
  28 oct, 08:45
Nuntă mare în showbiz?! Fanii sunt nedumeriți
  26 oct, 19:31
Predicție extraordinară pentru o ZODIE! Astrolog: ”Vi se deschide...
  26 oct, 16:12
SFÂNTUL DUMITRU, 26 octombrie 2020. Ce nu ai voie să faci astăzi
  26 oct, 07:30
Luna Plină aduce pierderi și supărări pentru o ZODIE! Se întâmplă...
  25 oct, 13:25
Bubuie nervii pe Internet. Nicole Cherry: Vă las pe voi fetelor să...
  25 oct, 11:21
”RECORD!” Antena 1, lovitură pentru Pro TV
  25 oct, 10:00
Te-ai gândit vreodată că poți atrage BANI în viața ta? SECRETUL...
  25 oct, 09:45
Nu e începutul unui banc, ci debutul unei seri dificile pentru Bendeac
  25 oct, 08:53
Horoscop RUNE 26 octombrie - 1 noiembrie. Toți vor lângă o zodie....
  24 oct, 20:16
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", eliminare 24 octombrie 2020....
  24 oct, 17:29
Întrebarea care stă pe buzele tuturor fanilor. Lidia Buble a...
  24 oct, 16:47
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Fanii Prison Break, ŞOCAŢI. Actorul principal a făcut anunţul. "Am terminat. E OFICIAL"
acum 13 minute
Studiul din SUA care dă dreptate Guvernului Orban. Unde se răspândeşte coronavirusul cel mai des
acum 23 de minute
Horoscop 12 noiembrie 2020. Noi previziuni pentru zodii
acum 37 de minute
Datele a milioane de oaspeţi ai hotelurilor, EXPUSE. Cine este vinovat
acum 42 de minute
Caz uluitor la Sibiu. DSP a sunat fiul unui pacient mort de COVID-19 să întrebe cum se simte tatăl
acum 47 de minute
Colegii femeii ucise şi arse într-o valiză nu au mai suportat. "Uciderea noastră e normalizată. Inclusiv statul este complice"
acum 1 ora 2 minute
Şcolile militare trec la program online. Anunţul ministerului
acum 1 ora 7 minute
Directorul FIlarmonicii din Timişoara, mărturie cutremurătoare din spitalele COVID-19. "E greu, sunt urlete..."

Cele mai citite știri

pe 11 Noiembrie 2020
MAI - bilanț COVID-19. Un nou RECORD de decese. Situația din ultimele 24 de ore - Date 11 noiembrie 2020
pe 11 Noiembrie 2020
Grindeanu: Iohannis a picat în CAPCANĂ. Cea mai mare greșeală, e PIERDUT
pe 11 Noiembrie 2020
”Ziua Z”, ușor de memorat. Vela: 11.11. Cea mai mare ACȚIUNE din ultimii ani. 3.000 de cadre, intervenție în FORȚĂ
pe 11 Noiembrie 2020
CLĂTITE englezești. Deliciu în STIL BRITANIC. Rețeta simplă
pe 11 Noiembrie 2020
ZODIA care își va întâlni marea iubire în 2021. Horoscopul arată excelent în noul an!





Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.23
YesMy