EXCLUSIV  Zuckerman: The hybrid attack on Romania has been stopped. Romania was brought back from the edge of a cliff

Inquam Photos / Cornel Putan
Inquam Photos / Cornel Putan

H.E. Adrian Zuckerman, United States Ambassador to Romania (2019-2021) reacted exclusively to DC News, after the CCR decided to cancel the first round of the presidential elections in Romania.

Zuckerman welcomes the decision and reports that the CCR has stopped today a large-scale hybrid attack against Romania, carried out by the Russian Federation. He calls on all pro-European parties to collaborate with the authorities to ensure a calm and fair future election and demands that those involved in the unprecedented large-scale hybrid attack on Romania be brought to justice.

„Today is a day that will live in Romanian history for many years to come.  Today the Romanian justice system preserved Romanian freedom and democracy. I commend the CCR for its courage and vision.  It brought the massive cyber attack commenced by Russia, with possible cooperation from other states, against the Romanian electoral system to a halt.  The annulment of a materially interfered with first round of presidential elections and rescheduling a free and fair election process is the only way to preserve democracy.

Romania was brought back from the edge of a cliff.  I have full confidence in the Romanian authorities to investigate the massive cyber attack and take such steps as may be necessary to prevent future similar attacks and to bring those involved to justice. Interference with a free and fair election process can not be tolerated in a democracy.

I urge all political parties to work together, along with government authorities, to assure a calm, secure and fair election process for the next round of presidential elections.

Democracy was preserved today. Romania will continue to move forward with the European Union, NATO and its best friend, the United States of America. That light on a hill, that represents freedom, democracy and prosperity, shines brighter today for the Romanian people.

God bless Romania and the United States”.

