Trump, ajutor de urgenţă pentru firmele afectate de coronavirus

Donald Trump a anunţat că va oferi un suport financiar de 50 de miliarde de dolari pentru proprietarii de afaceri mici care vor fi afectate de coronavirus.
"Aceasta nu este o criză financiară. Este doar un eveniment temporar pe care îl vom depăşi ca naţiune, dar şi la nivel global", a spus Donald Trump.
View this post on Instagram
President Trump said Wednesday night that his administration will provide a $50 billion relief package to small business owners affected by the coronavirus outbreak as part of sweeping efforts to hinder the economic impact of the growing pandemic. Trump said he will direct the Small Business Administration to provide liquidity to states and small business owners through low-interest loans. The president said he will ask Congress to increase funding for the initiative by $50 billion. “This is not a financial crisis," Trump said during a primetime address from the Oval Office. "This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world.”