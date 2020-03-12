Categorii in Stiri


Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional

Trump, ajutor de urgenţă pentru firmele afectate de coronavirus

Florin Răvdan / 12 Martie 2020 / 22:44 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Preşedintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Donald Trump, a anunţat că firmele afectate de coronavirus vor primi un ajutor din partea statului. 

STIRE RECOMANDATA

De ce a cerut Renate Weber STARE de URGENȚĂ în România. ”De NEÎNȚELES de ce NU punem în aplicare legea!”

  12 Martie, 21:05

Renate Weber EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Mircea Badea, propunere MEGA TARE pentru Ștefan Mandachi: Am o idee...
  11 Martie, 10:24
COVID - 19. Efectul primului mort din cauza noului coronavirus în...
  11 Martie, 08:05
Dezinfectanți coronavirus. Streinu - Cercel: Spirtul nu este bun!
  11 Martie, 22:15

Te-ar putea interesa

Cum scapi de gândacii de bucătărie. Ai nevoie de trei cartofi...
  11 Martie, 16:59
Dani Oțil: Am vrut să fac un copil anul acesta, dar uitați-vă ce e...
  11 Martie, 10:44
Schimbarea bate la ușa unei ZODII. Unii nu sunt onești. Astrolog:...
  11 Martie, 08:12
Glumă despre Dan Barna: Dacă era președinte...
  10 Martie, 09:31
ASIA EXPRESS, momente tensionate. "Nu mai pot. Îmi vine să URLU"....
  09 Martie, 19:55
Cum cureți rapid filtrele de la hotă. Trucul cu bicarbonat, cel mai...
  09 Martie, 16:59
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirusul a suferit mutații! Descoperirea cercetătorilor chinezi
  12 Martie, 22:36
DCBusiness.ro
Chinezii știu cât va dura epidemia de coronavirus
  12 Martie, 22:36
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirus. Piperea știe ce vor face băncile în caz de neplată a...
  12 Martie, 22:36
Cristina Șișcanu e noua concurentă de la ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”
  09 Martie, 13:04
DCMedical.ro
Degete groase sau umflate. Cauze și remedii
  10 Martie, 00:14
DCMedical.ro
Gripă versus coronavirus, asemănări și deosebiri esențiale. OMS
  10 Martie, 00:14
Cea mai bună veste pentru o ZODIE. Își pierduse toate speranțele
  09 Martie, 09:25
ASIA EXPRESS, ediție spectaculoasă. EL este invitatul SURPRIZĂ....
  08 Martie, 19:33
EVZ.ro
Stupoare în Pro Tv. O vedetă cu greutate se retrage când nimeni nu...
  12 Martie, 22:40
EVZ.ro
Este exasperat de Vulpița și Viorel. Vrea să arunce cu bani ca să-i...
  12 Martie, 22:40
Capital.ro
E stare de urgență! O nouă țară își închide granițele
  12 Martie, 22:40
Capital.ro
Este bomba serii! România se închide. Anunț de ultimă oră al...
  12 Martie, 22:40
DefenseRomania.ro
Turcia între F-35 şi S-400. Ankara înregistrează o scădere a...
  12 Martie, 22:32
DefenseRomania.ro
Germania a inceput asamblarea tancurilor Leopard 2 pentru Ungaria
  12 Martie, 22:32
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. Astrolog: Pierderi! Sunteți ciuruiți!
  08 Martie, 12:58
De ce nu e bine să povestim visul până la ora 12.00
  07 Martie, 22:44
Aveţi grijă când vă alegeţi numărul la maşină! Voropchievici spune...
  07 Martie, 21:23
Horoscop rune 9-15 martie 2020. Victorie TOTALĂ pentru o zodie....
  07 Martie, 20:17
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", 7 martie 2020. Concurenta eliminată...
  07 Martie, 18:16
Cine e Mihai Țigaret, GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”
  07 Martie, 00:02
Andra, GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”. Moment INCREDIBIL
  06 Martie, 23:47
ROMÂNII AU TALENT. Concurentul care a cântat în memoria soției lui...
  06 Martie, 22:51
Românii au talent, 6 martie 2020. Ce a putut să facă un concurent -...
  06 Martie, 21:48
Un cățel și o pisică îți arată că există prietenie printre animale...
  06 Martie, 21:18
The Motans, piesă nouă. Melodia emoționantă care te cucerește din...
  06 Martie, 14:22
Capatos, replică pentru George Burcea: Puteai să omori pe cineva....
  06 Martie, 10:51
La 73 de ani, s-a transformat SPECTACULOS. Dovada că se poate, cum...
  06 Martie, 09:57
Predicții excepționale pentru 3 zodii. TOTUL se întâmplă în martie
  05 Martie, 19:33
De ce nu este bine să țineți ouăle în ușa frigiderului
  05 Martie, 16:45
Sfinții 40 de Mucenici, 9 martie. De ce se beau 44 de pahare?
  05 Martie, 13:11
Care este diferența între făina 000 și 650. Ce înseamnă aceste coduri
  05 Martie, 08:58
Borșul din comerț, toxic. Cum îți "otrăvești" singur mâncarea - Ce...
  05 Martie, 08:37
Nouă cale pentru o ZODIE. Nu s-a gândit niciodată la ce va urma
  04 Martie, 16:02
Plăcinţele olteneşti. Rețeta care nu are cum să nu-ți placă. Gustul...
  04 Martie, 11:00
Dovlecei cu ouă ochiuri la cuptor. Cea mai tare rețetă
  04 Martie, 10:23
Cum cureți cizmele din piele întoarsă. Ai nevoie de o gumă de șters
  04 Martie, 09:11
Cum se prepară cele mai delicioase plăcinte ungurești sau langoși,...
  04 Martie, 02:07
Clătite americane, sărate, asortate cu roșii cherry și spanac
  03 Martie, 19:59
Asia Express ELIMINARE 3 martie. E cea mai dură cursă pentru ultima...
  03 Martie, 19:36
Hamsii prăjite cu mămăligă și usturoi, rețeta. Cum să refuzi așa ceva?
  03 Martie, 10:35
Poluare aer. Studiu șocant: Omoară 8,8 milioane de oameni pe an
  03 Martie, 10:06
Nu mai e de glumă cu o ZODIE. În martie, gata, schimbă foaia!
  03 Martie, 00:01
Voropchievici, totul despre piatra care echilibrează emoţiile şi...
  02 Martie, 19:18
Preparat la mare căutare. E gustos, hrănitor și destul de simplu de...
  02 Martie, 18:45
Scenariu negru pentru o ZODIE. Cum poate întoarce totul în favoarea...
  02 Martie, 16:01
Ce se întâmplă cu serialul "Sacrificiul". Antena 1 a făcut anunțul
  02 Martie, 10:53
Postul Paștelui. Cea mai puternică rugăciune pentru iertarea...
  02 Martie, 10:16
Alcoolul sanitar, cum îl folosești. Situațiile în care te salvează
  02 Martie, 10:08
Plăcintă de post cu mere. Cea mai simplă rețetă. Oricine o poate...
  02 Martie, 09:27
Clătite cu urdă și leurdă. Rețeta perfectă la început de săptămână
  02 Martie, 08:38
De ce să ții lenjeria de pat în frigider. Te-ai fi așteptat la asta?
  01 Martie, 17:39
Coliva, beneficii pentru sănătate. De ce ar trebui s-o consumi
  01 Martie, 17:20
De ce să pui oțet în pilaf când îl gătești. Trucul este incredibil...
  01 Martie, 16:04
Naftalina, mai periculoasă decât ai fi bănuit! Nu o mai pune în...
  01 Martie, 15:48
Noul Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. Cel mai PUTERNIC GLA din lume!
  01 Martie, 11:11






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.26